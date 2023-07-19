Why copy+paste influencer campaigns don't work

In today's digital landscape, audiences and influencers are more segmented than ever before. Each influencer has cultivated a unique following, comprising individuals with specific interests, preferences, and values. In this environment, employing a copy and paste approach to influencer campaigns can lead to lacklustre results.
Here's why:
At Style ID Africa, we recognise the importance of customising campaigns for maximum success. We provide in-depth influencer insights and conduct thorough audience analysis to understand the unique characteristics of each influencer's followers. This knowledge allows us to tailor campaigns, messaging, and content executions to ensure authenticity, personalisation, and optimal engagement. Each of our influencer strategies are customised to both the brand voice and matching influencer personas to ensure a fresh and original campaign.
The days of one-size-fits-all influencer campaigns are long gone. Brands must embrace the power of customisation and tap into the authenticity and expertise of influencers. By tailoring messaging and content executions around the unique needs of influencers and their audiences, brands can create impactful campaigns that cut through the noise and drive meaningful engagement in the age of personalisation.