Why copy+paste influencer campaigns don't work

In the age of segmented audiences and diverse influencers, applying the same deliverables across different influencers in a campaign falls short. Brands must recognise the value of tailored messaging and content executions, as audiences crave authenticity and personalisation.

In today's digital landscape, audiences and influencers are more segmented than ever before. Each influencer has cultivated a unique following, comprising individuals with specific interests, preferences, and values. In this environment, employing a copy and paste approach to influencer campaigns can lead to lacklustre results.

Here's why:

Authenticity is paramount: Influencers and content creators excel at understanding and connecting with their audiences. Their ability to authentically engage their followers is what sets them apart. When brands restrict their creative freedom with rigid briefs and predefined content, it often results in stale and inauthentic promotions. Audiences, adept at spotting insincerity, quickly lose interest. Personalised messaging is key: In the era of personalisation, generic campaigns fail to make an impact. To truly resonate with audiences, brands must tailor their messaging to align with the influencer's strengths, desires, and needs, as well as the preferences of their audience. By creating content that speaks directly to these specific nuances, brands can forge deeper connections and capture attention in a cluttered online space. Niche and specific wins: With a multitude of content competing for attention, standing out requires going beyond generic messages. The most successful influencer campaigns embrace the power of niche targeting. By identifying and partnering with influencers who cater to a well-defined and engaged audience, brands can leverage the influencer's expertise to deliver highly tailored content that resonates deeply with the intended viewers.



At Style ID Africa, we recognise the importance of customising campaigns for maximum success. We provide in-depth influencer insights and conduct thorough audience analysis to understand the unique characteristics of each influencer's followers. This knowledge allows us to tailor campaigns, messaging, and content executions to ensure authenticity, personalisation, and optimal engagement. Each of our influencer strategies are customised to both the brand voice and matching influencer personas to ensure a fresh and original campaign.

The days of one-size-fits-all influencer campaigns are long gone. Brands must embrace the power of customisation and tap into the authenticity and expertise of influencers. By tailoring messaging and content executions around the unique needs of influencers and their audiences, brands can create impactful campaigns that cut through the noise and drive meaningful engagement in the age of personalisation.



