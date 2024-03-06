Elevating the African digital and influencer marketing landscape with Style ID Africa

The Business of Influence Podcast Season 2: Digital and influencer marketing insights and strategies with expert hosts and guests providing invaluable key takeaways.

In order to elevate the digital and influencer marketing landscape, comprehensive insights and strategies are required that address several key areas.

The digital and influencer marketing landscape is continuously evolving, shaped by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviours, and the relentless pace of innovation. In 2024, the industry stands at the cusp of a new era, characterised by even more personalisation, AI-driven approaches, and a deeper emphasis on ethical marketing practices.

Season 2 of The Business of Influence Podcast will be launching in March 2024. Brands, marketers, agencies, influencers and content creators will have the opportunity to explore the pivotal digital and influencer trends that are set to shape the direction of the online world this year.

This season we go beyond influencer marketing 101, taking a deeper dive into the evolution of digital marketing, offering businesses and influencers unprecedented opportunities to connect with their audiences in competitive ways.

Hosted by Style ID Africa director and industry expert, Tami Ruschin and industry personality and expert content creator, Leroy Marc. Our dynamic duo will delve into crucial topics that will redefine the way brands and influencers and content creators navigate the digital sphere.

For those who missed season 1’s discussions on things like money management as a freelancer, understanding influencer contracts and turning your image into income, check out Style ID Africa’s Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube channel. For those who are ready to dive into what season 2 has to offer, we’ll catch you there too! Check out some bloopers here.

The focus of this season shifts toward topics that include the art of emotional intelligence in digital marketing to new age content marketing tools and trends and much more. Listeners can expect to be empowered with a wealth of knowledge that they can implement into their personal as well as business strategies and goals.

"We're passionate about providing our audience with access to the brightest minds in the industry, and a guide to current influencer marketing trends in the African context," adds Leroy, co-host of The Business of Influence Podcast.

As we look towards the future, the key to success lies in staying agile, informed, and always ready to adapt to the ever-changing digital marketing ecosystem.

About The Business of Influence:

The Business of Influence is a groundbreaking podcast series hosted by Tami Ruschin, founder of Style ID Africa, and award-winning content creator Leroy Marc. The podcast aims to demystify the influencer marketing industry by providing actionable insights and engaging conversations with industry experts, influencers, brand managers, content creators, PR and media experts, and more. With a focus on empowerment, education, and diversification, The Business of Influence is set to reshape the way audiences perceive and engage with influencer marketing.