The Business of Influence podcast: Demystifying influencer marketing and powering business growth

The Business of Influence is the latest addition in Style ID Africa's commitment to empowering the influencer marketing industry across the African continent.

It might seem like everyone around you is an influencer or content creator, but there’s still a lot of necessary education needed for both brands and content creators as to how the industry works and how to get the most out of it. Enter The Business of Influence, a weekly podcast on all things influencer marketing. Learn everything there is to know as the show revolutionises the way audiences understand brand partnerships, trends, the creator economy opportunity, and emerging technologies through engaging conversations featuring brand managers, influencers, content creators, PR and media experts, and more.

Hosted by Tami Ruschin, the founder of Style ID Africa, and Leroy Marc, an award-winning content creator, The Business of Influence is on a mission to demystify the influencer marketing industry. The show promises to be an invaluable resource for influencers, content creators, marketers, brands, and consumers alike.

Tami and Leroy’s vision for the podcast is to empower and educate the African continent. The duo aim to bridge the gap between brands and influencers, providing actionable insights on navigating contracts and building profitable personal brands, even for everyday individuals.

Listeners can expect candid conversations with luminaries from the industry, including TikTok sensation Nombulelo Fox, Mathebe Molise, the visionary founder of Beauty on TApp, and Brett Robson, co-founder of Imprecca, among other notable figures. These creators and entrepreneurs bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, offering unique perspectives on the rapidly evolving landscape of influencer marketing.

"The Business of Influence is more than just a podcast; it's a platform for meaningful conversations that will shape the future of influencer marketing," says co-host Tami Ruschin. "We want to pull back the curtain and reveal the strategies, challenges, and triumphs that define this industry."

Co-host Leroy Marc adds, "We believe that influencer marketing has the power to transform businesses and empower individuals. Through The Business of Influence we're providing a space for those vital discussions that will drive innovation and inclusivity in the field."

The podcast ensures that each episode is a deep dive into a specific aspect of influencer marketing. From case studies to expert interviews, listeners can expect to take home a well-rounded perspective that can be practically introduced into your own business plan.

The Business of Influence airs every Friday on Spotify and Youtube. Audiences can subscribe for free to get the latest episodes straight to their devices.

For more information about The Business of Influence, press inquiries, guest speaker inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Tami Ruschin or Leroy Marc, please contact:

