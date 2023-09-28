Leveraging influencer marketing for B2B brands: Powering business growth

Influencer marketing has been predominantly associated with lifestyle and consumer brands, but it's a misconception to believe that B2B brands cannot benefit from this modern-age form of marketing. B2B influencer marketing can be a game-changer for businesses looking to establish authority and enhance brand awareness.

So what is B2B influencer marketing?

B2B influencer marketing is a strategy that businesses employ to promote their services and products by aligning with influential individuals in their specific industry. These influencers are often industry experts or business leaders who have an established credibility amongst their audience within their specific niche. By leveraging their expertise and reach, B2B influencer marketing can influence the purchasing decisions of other businesses.

The goal is to tap into the influencers' networks, access new audiences, and gain credibility by association. Through educational content creation and partnerships, companies can leverage the influence of these thought leaders to drive lead generation and expand their B2B network.

Establishing credibility and trust

In the B2B landscape, credibility is vital, and influencer marketing can significantly contribute to it. When technology companies collaborate with renowned industry tech experts, investment companies collaborate with well known finance speakers, or educational companies collaborate with celebrated academics, this educates their audiences about emerging trends and solutions.

This is why B2B influencer marketing tends to call for the assistance of thought leaders and industry experts, whose opinions hold immense credibility and professional standing.

Amplifying brand awareness and building authentic relationships

Businesses prefer to work with partners they can trust, and influencer marketing can facilitate the building of these relationships.

When an influencer authentically mentions your brand, it can lead to a surge in online visibility, attracting potential customers who may have otherwise been difficult to reach.

This can be leveraged by creating engaging content in collaboration with influencers that highlight your brand's value proposition. Whether it's through thought leadership articles, short-form video reviews or interviews, the right influencers can help you reach new prospects and generate leads.

Increased lead generation and sales

Influencer marketing can drive targeted traffic to a business's website by employing material supported by influencers, resulting in more leads and sales. Influencers can assist companies in gaining more clients and increasing their revenue by creating engaging and pertinent content.

Look to existing B2B brand advocates to market for you. Case studies and testimonies communicate more solid ROI.



Look to individuals who influence your exact same audience. This means professionals and business leaders who set the industry’s pace and know what they are talking about in the specific industry.



Try to focus on value and entertainment. A lot of B2B marketing prioritises data and facts and hard selling. There are still people behind these companies and they enjoy humour, education and being entertained. This also cuts through the noise.

