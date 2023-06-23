5 trends shaping influencer marketing in 2023: Stay ahead with Style ID Africa

In the ever-evolving landscape of influencer marketing, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for brands, marketers, and influencers alike. At Style ID Africa, we have dedicated the past six months to closely observing internet and social media trends, patterns, and behaviour among our extensive database of 35,000 influencers across 10 African countries.

Through thorough media monitoring, we have identified five key trends that are reshaping influencer marketing in 2023. These trends not only highlight the changing dynamics of influencer marketing and online platforms but also provide insights into how brands, marketers, and influencers can adapt to stay ahead of the game.

The creator-educator: The traditional notion of influencers as mere entertainers is giving way to a new breed of creators. We now see a clear distinction between creator-performers and creator-educators. While creator-performers focus on entertaining content, creator-educators prioritise delivering valuable knowledge and expertise to their highly engaged audiences. These influencers are seen as authorities in their respective niches, making their recommendations and advice highly trusted by their followers. Brands can tap into the expertise and authority of creator-educators to establish credibility and drive tangible business results in their marketing campaigns. Ownership and revenue diversification: Creators are no longer content with relying solely on social media platforms for their content. Instead, they are looking to build and own platforms of their own, such as newsletters, websites, or subscription services like Substack and Patreon. By doing so, creators can diversify their revenue streams through affiliate commissions, subscriptions, tips, and sales of their own digital or physical products. This shift towards self-ownership not only grants creators direct access to their audience but also enhances their credibility, ultimately benefiting brands in building valuable partnerships. Green is the new black: Sustainability and ethical consumption have become paramount concerns for today's consumers. They actively seek out eco-friendly and socially responsible products, including those made from recycled materials or produced under fair labour conditions. Brands and campaigns must prioritise the environmental and social impact of their offerings in meaningful and authentic ways to connect with this conscious consumer base. Additionally, the rise of second-hand stores in Africa presents a unique opportunity for income generation in economies with limited income opportunities. The rise of brand communities: To foster stronger relationships with customers, brands are increasingly investing in community building. These brand communities, whether hosted on websites or social media channels, serve as spaces where customers can engage, share recommendations, and connect with each other. Active and engaged brand communities not only humanise brands but also turn customers into brand advocates. Brands can incentivise participation through rewards, commissions, points, and vouchers, effectively transforming each customer into an influential brand ambassador. Media accessibility matters: Inclusivity is gaining momentum across social media platforms, with an increasing emphasis on making content accessible to individuals with disabilities. Features like subtitles, alt-text descriptions, and audio descriptions are becoming more prevalent. By embracing these accessibility measures, content creators and brands create more inclusive spaces, offering equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access and enjoy social media content. Subtitles, in particular, play a crucial role in enabling individuals with hearing impairments to engage with video content, ensuring that no audience is left behind.



As the influencer marketing landscape continues to evolve, staying ahead of the trends is essential for success. At Style ID Africa, we are at the forefront of these trends, leveraging our expertise and extensive network to deliver innovative influencer campaigns and management. To ensure you're ahead of the game, contact Style ID Africa for cutting-edge influencer strategies at az.oc.dielyts@ofni. Stay updated with the latest industry insights by following our social accounts or visiting our website.



