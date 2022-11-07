Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises to fired staff

Former CEO and co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey has apologised for growing the social media network too quickly.

This comes after Tesla founder and new Twitter owner Elon Musk fired thousands of employees on Friday.

“Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that,” said Dorsey. “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand.’

According to reports Dorsey who launched a new app called BlueSky, garnered just over 30, 000 users in two days.

Fired then hired

In a report by Bloomberg, Twitter is attempting to bring back some of the employees it fired last week, stating that they were let go by mistake.

reported that some of the employees who were let go have the skills Twitter needs to launch new features Musk has proposed.

This comes after Musk announced that it will cost R145 or $8 a month for users to have a verification badge on the social media app.

On Monday morning Musk tweeted that he is committed to making Twitter a ‘source of accurate information’ and that it will democratise journalism.

