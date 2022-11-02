Industries

    It will cost your brand R145 a month to be verified on Twitter

    2 Nov 2022
    Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
    New Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that it will cost R145 or $8 a month for users to have a verification badge on the social media app.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The news came after Musk who recently bought the social network for $44bn fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal.

    “This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” said Musk. “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”

    Verified users like best selling author Stephen King said they would not be paying the fee.

    Last week Musk penned a letter to advertisers saying he bought Twitter for the future of civilization and not to make more money.

    “I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love… Let us build something extraordinary together.”

    NextOptions
    Karabo Ledwaba
    Karabo Ledwaba's articles

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
