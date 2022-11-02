It will cost your brand R145 a month to be verified on Twitter

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that it will cost R145 or $8 a month for users to have a verification badge on the social media app.

The news came after Musk who recently bought the social network for $44bn fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” said Musk. “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”

Verified users like best selling author Stephen King said they would not be paying the fee.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Last week Musk penned a letter to advertisers saying he bought Twitter for the future of civilization and not to make more money.

“I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love… Let us build something extraordinary together.”