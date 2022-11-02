It will cost your brand R145 a month to be verified on Twitter

The news came after Musk who recently bought the social network for $44bn fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal.
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
“This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators,” said Musk. “There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians.”
Verified users like best selling author Stephen King said they would not be paying the fee.
$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022
We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Last week Musk penned a letter to advertisers saying he bought Twitter for the future of civilization and not to make more money.
“I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love… Let us build something extraordinary together.”
Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022