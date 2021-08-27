Social Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

How to create more compelling video content on YouTube

27 Aug 2021
YouTube Shorts creators are able to receive their share of a new $100m YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021-22, as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform. The fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content's performance in the previous month.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Creators can receive up to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to allow other creators to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts.

The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery.

Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed

Ad Stars has revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place online on 27 August...

2 hours ago


Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their Shorts-only channels. Moreover, South Africans are showing a growing interest in this new short-form video experience.

But how can content creators make more engaging content for this experience?

Six tips to create compelling content according to YouTube


Spice up your video with music


Without music in the background, your YouTube Shorts video can appear boring. You can add music to your Shorts by tapping the Add Music icon at the top and selecting one of the preset songs. That way you can then create lip sync and dancing videos using the song. You can also add audio from other YouTube videos into your YouTube Shorts video. To add music, click on the 'Add Music’ tab and you'll be taken to a library of music from famous artists that you can use. The page also shows which tracks are most often used in Shorts videos.

Adjust the speed of your video to suit your idea


With YouTube Shorts, you have more freedom to experiment with the recording speed. Any of the five possible speeds can be used to produce slow-mo or sped-up effects. With the Speed button, you can slow down or speed up a video by 0.3 or 3 times.

Add text to your video


Would you want to spice up the Shorts video with various text styles and colours? You can add various text styles and modify them with varying colours, alignments, widths, and other options from the 'Next' screen. Try it out.

What to expect at Fame Week Africa | The Conference 2021
What to expect at Fame Week Africa | The Conference 2021

From new trends to strategic thinking and business models, the stage is set for the inaugural Fame Week Africa | The Conference taking place on 4 October at Gallery 44 and Theatre in Cape Town...

2 days ago


Import videos from your phone's gallery


In certain instances, you might already have videos that you believe will be perfect for your YouTube Shorts video. No stress. Not only can you record your videos using the Shorts camera, but you can also upload videos from your gallery to create that next viral video. It's as easy as clicking on the gallery button at the bottom left corner of the record screen, choosing a video, editing it to suit your requirements, adding commentary or music, and then uploading.

String multiple video clips together


To create the best video, you may need to pause and resume filming in between takes. With the multi-segment camera on YouTube Shorts, you can string multiple video clips together, removing the need for an external editor. Simply release the record button while shooting to pause the video and resume recording when you push the record button again.

Make your video eye-catching with video filters


Content creators will be able to switch to varying filters in the recording and editing screens within the Shorts camera. Filters enable users to colour correct footage or change the look & feel of a video.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: social media, Film, YouTube

News


Show more
Let's do Biz