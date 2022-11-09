Hoorah celebrates its wins at the 2022 Pendoring Awards

Hoorah Agency won three awards at the 2022 Pendoring Awards for their latest work on the Bain's Whisky brand - the Bain's X Pata Pata Reimagined TVC.

With a brief to create a campaign for the premium, multi-award-winning brand that would have relevance for a new and wider audience, Hoorah turned to music as the pillar on which to base the new commercial.

How do you reimagine one of South Africa’s most iconic songs for today’s music lovers? With award-winning artists, Msaki and Sun-El Musician and an ambitious brand, Bain’s Whisky.

The final TVC brought Deep Fake AI, CGI, and advanced sound technology together to recreate a performance where Miriam Makeba performed Pata Pata. The unmistakable opening bars of the song transition into the remastered version, performed by Sun-EL Musician and Msaki.

The campaign demonstrated that the best way to honour icons of the past is to build on their legacy by pushing one’s craft to the next level.

Group ECD at Hoorah, Marco Russolillo, explains: “Brave, creative ideas require brave clients. Our partnership with Bain’s Whisky and the larger Distell team is proving to be a formidable one. We look forward to continuing to push creative boundaries with our clients and brands.”

“What is really great is to see that we are now winning awards in the TV space, which is new for us.”, says Anine de Wet, Head of Client Service at Hoorah. She continues, “We have worked hard to become a leading full-service agency that creates purpose-driven ideas.”

Shaune Jordaan, CEO of Hoorah, adds, “We are delighted to be represented amongst the best in the industry. We will continue to innovate and push for creative excellence for our client(s). Hoorah has had a successful year of growth, and the Pendoring Awards are a testament.”

The Pendoring Awards encourages the country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages. The agency's work for the Bain’s Whisky brand has been transformative for the brand and the agency.

At the Pendoring Awards, Hoorah won the following awards: