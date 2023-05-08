Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DStv Media Salesicandi CQSebenzaHellopeterIMC ConferenceHybrid Media ConsultingBroad MediaOgilvy South AfricaEast Coast RadioPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalOrnicoKeys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Roomies, a brand new comedy series premieres on 1Magic, DStv Channel 103

8 May 2023
Issued by: DStv Media Sales
An impressive cast ensemble is here to change primetime TV in May with drama and laughter in Roomies, a new dramedy series on 1Magic! Newcomer Felicia Mlangeni and The River's Unathi Mkhize will bring you drama and laughter.
Roomies, a brand new comedy series premieres on 1Magic, DStv Channel 103

Also joining the exciting cast is the multi-faceted actress Nomalanga Shozi, Mbasa Msongelo (Grootboom & Sons) and Ishmauel Songo (Lingashoni) who will bring the show’s distinct humour to life, alongside a well-known and loved supporting cast who will make appearances on the show like award-winning actress Zola Nombona, veteran actor Siphiwe Mtshali, and multi-talented actress Zama Ngcobo.

The 13-episode weekly series airs weekly on Thursdays starting 4 May at 8.30pm.

How does Naledi ... a young chef with her life planned out,
handle a crossroads in love and career?

Roomies showcases the underlying humour that comes with trying to achieve some of the so-called realistic and unrealistic milestones of life such as marriage, being healthy, making lifelong friends, and achieving a fulfilling career.

How does Naledi, played by Felicia Mlangeni, a young chef with her life planned out, handle a crossroads in love and career? During her interview as a sous chef at one of Joburg's top restaurants, she learns that her long-term boyfriend is not just visiting home, but has married his high school sweetheart and is forcing her out of the flat they shared. As a result, she fails her interview and a broke Naledi seeks the comfort of her bestie Tsholo (Nomalanga Shozi). The pair move into a loft with three guy friends who have their lives about as well figured out as Naledi and Tsholo do. So, what could go wrong?

"Roomies captures real-life experiences viewers can relate to, while also providing entertainment to keep them engaged and wanting more. We believe this show will be a valuable addition to our content line-up and will be a must-see series," says Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Roomies is set to make viewers laugh, cry, and care about the lives of its characters, Naledi, Tsholo, Ntsika, Abza and Themba who are on their self-discovery journey.

Roomies also shines a spotlight on the question that has plagued society for centuries: can men and women be friends and if so, what does that look like?

This comedy explores the interpersonal relationships of five millennials trying to navigate adulthood. From being ghosted, consent, sibling relationships, parental hang-ups, partying, making money and being cool, these are all on their minds as they strive to achieve happiness on a day-to-day basis.

Don’t miss out on this hilarious original dramedy series – it’s sure to be a hit.

For ad sales and sponsorship opportunities, contact DStv Media Sales.



NextOptions
DStv Media Sales
An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.
Read more: DStv, Nomalanga Shozi

Related

Image supplied. The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards is open for entries
DStv Content Creator Awards 2023 to shine a light on people who make us feel good3 days ago
Source © Warner Bros. TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film with themed weekends such DC Universe Weekend
TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film17 Apr 2023
Source © Kheng Ho Toh With the rapid advancement in technology, advertisers now have a plethora of media types to choose from, including social media, radio, print, outdoor, and more. So is TV advertising is still as effective as it once was?
Is television advertising still as effective as it once was?6 Apr 2023
Shaka iLembe launches on Mzansi Magic in June
DStv Media SalesShaka iLembe launches on Mzansi Magic in June30 Mar 2023
Image supplied. Some of the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands, | South Africa’s Best Brands winners
Brand Africa | South Africa's Best Brands: Bathu and MTN top the rankings6 Mar 2023
Total TV Share vs Broadcast TV Share
Advertising Media ForumTotal TV Share vs Broadcast TV Share14 Feb 2023
Source:
DStv launches new channel to combat load shedding disruptions24 Jan 2023
DStv welcomes the launch of Quincy Jones' Qwest TV onto screens this month
MultiChoiceDStv welcomes the launch of Quincy Jones' Qwest TV onto screens this month17 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz