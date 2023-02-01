Mzansi Magic premieres Nganele, a new week-day reality show

We look at the lives of three couples since their time on the show that had everyone talking.

Since the end of Makoti, Are you the One? season 1, many have wondered what life has looked like for the couples who were on the show.

That’s where the exciting, brand new reality series Nganele comes in, which follows three of the four couples since they starred on the emotive show that saw women trying to win over their partners’ families.

Where are they now? Tune in to Nganele to find out, premiering on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on 1 February at 8pm.

“We’re excited to add another spin-off to our reality series roster – it’s something we’ve previously done for a handful of shows, so it’s always a good sign when we can expand on a series in this manner,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“Makoti, Are You the One? appealed to many of our viewers and it was a hot topic across social media. Many have been wondering where the couples are now, which is encouraging for us because it’s important to have shows which feature people that our audiences feel an emotional connection with. We look forward to seeing how this new series resonates,” she concludes.

In the 13-episode Nganele, the three couples we will be catching up with are: Sabelo and Gcina; Sipho and Lona; and Nhlanhla and Ntombi. From paternity tests and devastating losses to relocations and lobola, the couples have each been dealt different blows. It remains to be seen who will stand the test of time and family, having overcome so much to get to the final stretch – which in itself presents more challenges.

During the 30-minute episodes, we follow the couples as they navigate life since Makoti, and address some burning issues that have presented themselves post the 21 day trial. Real people living their real lives, on the screen.

