It's here. The all-new Renault Captur

It's set to capture your attention! And the media got to drive the impressive new crossover in KwaZulu-Natal. It's like an internal and external revolution from the French marque, considering all the improvements to the first Captur launched back in 2015. Renault SA have had a phenomenal year in 2022, with 27,251 sales across its offerings.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

In fact, that is the highest for Renault ever in SA, which represents a 29.6% growth. That is really remarkable in these challenging times. We set out for the hills and valleys towards the scenic ‘midlands’, through a lot of winding and straight roads and the Captur proved its mettle in more ways than one. A comfortable drive and equally impressive combined fuel consumption of 6.6l per 100kms.

Refreshed

The Captur presents a completely re-invigorated model that is easy to drive and a multi-functional crossover that balances design and practicality. It offers updated exterior and interior design, with striking design cues. On the exterior, the signature front and rear LEDs flank the notably enhanced curvature of the vehicle, while the interior boasts elevated slicker design and trim levels.

With a five-star safety rating, the safety equipment is extensive and of the highest standard, including six airbags (front, side and curtain), Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure, Tyre Pressure Detector, and EBA and EBD.

SUV design

Through its enhanced SUV styling, the Renault Captur is notably more modern in design, putting forward more athletic curves and a raised waist. The SUV aesthetics have been boosted by unique styling components, such as the front and rear protection skid plates and the protective moulding that runs the entire length of the lower body and the wheel arches.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Beneath the wider grille, the very expressive front bumper of the all-new Captur reinforces its personality and dynamism, enhanced by its high ground clearance of 174mm. The bold 17” wheels and new bodywork volumes contribute to its striking design, with the unique bi-tone colour combinations on the Intens model, adding to its imposing SUV look.

Safe

The Captur holds a prestigious 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating; with six airbags and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). The Captur still offers front and rear park assist with the reverse camera, to facilitate easier reversing into and out of parking spaces.

Other standard safety support features include Lane Departure warning technology, which reduces risks, especially on long motorway journeys, where lane changing is one of the leading causes of accidents, as well as cruise control and speed limiter which are accessible through the control buttons on the left-hand side of the steering wheel.

Interior

The floating centre console is a key component of the Captur’s Smart Cockpit. Elevated for improved driving position ergonomics and to make the gear lever easier to manoeuvre, its latest embodiment gives the passenger compartment a more streamlined experience. Above all, it frees up space for storage and for the location of the smartphone’s wireless charging system.

Under the bonnet

The 1.3 turbo, 113kW Formula 1 inspired engine offers good low-down torque of 270Nm, providing better performance, and outstanding fuel consumption from only 6.6l/100km, thanks to a seven-speed automatic Efficiency Dual Clutch (EDC) gearbox mated to the engine: very powerful yet economical.

The gear change paddles are located behind the steering wheel, while the Multi-Sense Sport mode provides the aficionado with a greater feeling of sportiness and enjoyment at the wheel.

Plenty of space

The expansive boot space of 404ls is more significant than that of its closest competitors, offering great versatility. Its volume can be adjusted via the rear bench that slides 16cm forward, providing an additional 536 litres for everyday load convenience.

With the rear seats folded down, an almost flat floor is created, providing a loading length of 1275ls. The floorboard offers multiple positions, allowing either maximum load height or hidden storage for items to be stowed within the Captur.

The vehicle offers up to 27ls of interior storage, with the standard sliding armrest providing a convenient storage facility. There’s more roominess overall due to the vehicle being taller, wider and longer.

Price

Captur 1.3L Turbo Zen - R454,999

Captur 1.3L Turbo Intens - R 499,999

All-New Captur is backed by a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty, a three-year/45,000 km service plan, and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.