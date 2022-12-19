The next-gen Ford Ranger is here, packed with all the bells and whistles

I love to truck. No, not the song by Eddy Grant. That too, but more especially I love to truck with the new Ford Ranger. Lots have been improved to ensure you get the best from the Ranger, whether work, family or play. It's ready, willing and versatile. High-tech features and smart connectivity are just two of the enhancements. There's plenty more as we found out when we took our first drives in the long-awaited 'bakkie'. The next-gen Ford Ranger is the most advanced and capable model yet, launched with Double Cab models followed by Single Cab and Rap Cab in early 2023.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Below are some quick take-outs:

A choice of proven and durable 125kW 2l single turbo and 154kW 2l bi-turbo powertrains, along with the addition of Ford’s powerful 184kW V6 turbodiesel engine in range-topping Wildtrak

An upgraded chassis and suspension ensure excellent ride and handling

Flexible, modern and plush cabin with a digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch or 12-inch touchscreen loaded with Ford’s latest Sync 4A system

Exceptional range of advanced safety features

New benchmarks

The highly-anticipated next-generation Ranger is set to establish new benchmarks for the extremely competitive bakkie segment while creating a vehicle and ownership experience that owners can rely on for their businesses, family lives and adventure.

“The previous-generation Ford Ranger was one of South Africa’s most popular and trusted vehicles for small and medium business owners, farmers, families, adventurers, commercial fleets and so many more. Our next-gen Ranger delivers so much more, from performance to capability, technology, safety and the entire driving and ownership experience,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa.

Local is lekker

The next-gen Ranger is proudly produced at Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, which benefitted from a R15.8bn investment to modernise the facility and install the latest-generation tooling at supplier companies. A further R600m was invested in Ford’s Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha to introduce the new 3l V6 Diesel engine and upgrade the current assembly line for the proven 2l single turbo and 2l bi-turbo engines.

Customer is king

Ford spent a lot of time with owners around the globe, conducting more than 5,000 interviews and dozens of customer workshops to understand how customers used their bakkies and what they wanted and expected in the new Ranger.

Visually, the next-generation Ranger is bold and confident, with a purposeful exterior that shares Ford’s global truck design DNA. The design features a defined new grille, and signature C-clamp headlight treatment at the front while a subtle shoulder line down the sides incorporates bolder wheel arches that give Ranger a sure-footed stance.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Power to the people

The 3l turbodiesel V6 delivers seemingly endless power and torque matched to exceptional refinement. The 3l V6 diesel is exclusively offered in range-topping Wildtrak specification and produces an impressive 184kW of power matched to a substantial 600Nm of torque. This is optimally delivered to the road via Ford’s responsive 10-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel drive system.

The next-gen Ranger will also come with a choice of updated versions of the proven 2l single turbo and bi-turbo in-line four-cylinder diesel engines. In the Base, XL and XLT Double Cab variants, the 2l single turbo unit produces 125kW and 405Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Improved interior

A flexible yet modern and plush cockpit that caters to both work and family duties. It just feels so comfortable in the driver’s seat with the long road ahead. You just know it’s going to be an enjoyable ride. The heart of the next-gen Ranger’s connected experience is the large touchscreen in the centre stack – 10.1-inch in the case of the Base, XL and XLT models, or a 12-inch version on the Wildtrak. Connectivity sorted.

Pricing

Base

2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x2 6MT R486,000

2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x4 6MT R528,600

XL

2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6MT R529,900

2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6AT R544,400

2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6MT R607,300

2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6AT R621,900

XLT

2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 6AT R592,700

2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 6AT R669,800

2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 10AT R702,300

2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 10AT R782,100

Wildtrak

2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x2 10AT R778,300

2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x4 10AT R867,700

3.0L V6 Double Cab Wildtrak 4WD 10AT R953,500

Included as standard is a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000km.