TikTok for Business partners with Loeries digital category

9 May 2023
Entering their third year of partnership, TikTok for Business will be joining the 2023 edition of The Loeries as the official digital category partner.
Image supplied. Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa. Tiktok is the official Loeries digital cateogry partner
Image supplied. Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa. Tiktok is the official Loeries digital cateogry partner

The year the partnership aims to celebrate the best in digital creativity, from across Africa and the Middle East, as the Loeries celebrates 45 years of recognising, rewarding, fostering and celebrating creative excellence.

The partnership will also encompass additional initiatives such as a search for the most innovative content creators from across the region and a masterclass at Loeries Creative Week which will expand on how brands can use the power of the platform to reach consumers across the region.The short-form mobile video platform, with over a billion users globally, first partnered with The Loeries in 2021

TikTok and Loeries aligned

"The TikTok community is a never-ending source of inspiration and creativity, and the participatory nature of the platform has created an entirely new way for brands to engage with creators and connect with diverse audiences,” says Greg Bailie, sales lead, global business solutions, TikTok - sub-Saharan Africa.

TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity is strongly aligned to The Loeries mission to grow creative excellence in the Africa and Middle East region.

"The Loeries’ purpose of rewarding creativity goes hand in hand with our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. We're looking forward to seeing the creative community come together to celebrate talent from across the region at this year's edition,” says Baille.

“The Loeries celebrates creative excellence and our mission is to grow the innovative use of creativity in the region,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

“TikTok’s sponsorship of the Digital category not only perfectly aligns to our mission but this partnership will ensure that we can provide the industry with valuable insights into where digital creativity is headed and how they can utilise this knowledge to create impactful work,” he adds.

Source © Gallo Images L to r: Sbu Sitole, chairperson of The Loeries and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries at the Loeries 2022
The Loeries announce changes to entry categories

20 Mar 2023

New digital sub-categories

The digital category has been expanded to include a number of exciting new sub-categories, including:

  • Web browser–based experiences

  • Digital Applications & Interactive Tools
  • Co-Creation & User Generated Content
  • Use of Influencers
  • Use of AI
  • Use of Metaverse, AR and VR
  • Games & Gamification

This year promises that the strength of the partnership will bring an even greater wealth of information to brands and agencies that participate in Loeries Creative Week.

Visit The Loeries for information on how to enter. Entry deadline is 15 May 2023.

