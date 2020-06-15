Loeries Creative Week Durban
Covid-19
Extension deadline: Bring that Loerie home! Advice for first-time entrants
The Loeries Africa and the Middle East is excited to welcome all new entrants to the most prestigious accolades for the brand communication industry.
No matter you’re a one-man agency or large creative consultancy, the Loeries celebrates creative excellence and anyone can win. With entries free this year the net has been cast even wider and the Loeries expect even more diversity and texture of ideas.
Here are five tips on putting together a winning entry.
1. The jury is your target audience – ensure your work stands out and explain the important nuances of your entry. The jury has tons of entries to go through
2. Know your metrics – all entries are judged on the same criteria so make certain you have all the five criteria the judges are looking for i.e innovation; quality of execution; relevance to the brand; relevance to the target audience and relevance to the chosen medium
3. Start with a good idea – great ideas win awards, make sure you build on the strengths of your idea
4. Explain your entry - the Loeries is a regional award and judges are looking for strong regional creative work. Make sure the judges understand the relevance of your work: the cultural and geographical nuances, the impact and reach
5. Keep your entry simple, clean and professional – make sure your work is well presented, simply explained, clean and professional. A bad presentation can lose you an award as the judges have tonnes of entries to get through
And good luck!!
Submission deadline date extended to 15 July 2020
As the lockdown grace period for Loeries 2020 submissions draws to a close, it’s crunch time for creatives in the advertising and brand communication industry across Africa and the Middle East to submit and clinch a much revered Loerie award.
Against the backdrop of unprecedented circumstances the Loeries company happily responded to the many requests by creatives for more time to finalise their award-worthy work. We look forward particularly to receiving the results of creatives and brand communicators pushed well beyond their comfort zones by the global Covid-19 pandemic. Were you inspired by greater innovation?
Entries must relate to work undertaken between 1 June 2019 and 30 June 2020. And should be submitted on or before 15 July 2020 by end of business 5pm South Africa Standard Time (GMT +2). Simply click ‘How to enter’ for a reminder of what to do.
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premier initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. The successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
