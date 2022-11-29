Benjy Mudie inducted in the South African Radio Hall of Fame

Music industry veteran, Benjy Mudie, was officially inducted into the South African Radio Hall of Fame at a star-studded event on Saturday, 26 November 2022. His radio career started with a co-hosted show on what was then Radio 5, alongside the legendary Rafe Lavine, a radio personality that Mudie credits as a huge inspiration. Then at the urging of then Radio 2000 program manager, Richard Jones, he created " Rock of Ages", a four hour national rock show that fast became the `go to` show for rock lovers. His love for classic 60`s and 70`s pop and soul found a home in a six-year stint on 702`s "Solid Gold". He left to join Hot 102.7FM, where he currently holds down the music on Sunday nights.

Benjy Mudie

Musician, record store owner, songwriter, producer and A&R guru, Benjy Mudie’s lengthy career in the music industry began in the mid 70s at WEA Records and later Tusk Music where he signed some of the most influential and successful artists in South Africa including Mango Groove, Evoid, Lesley Rae Dowling, MarcAlex and Vicky Sampson among others. He then founded Fresh Music, a wholly South African artist friendly label whose successes include the likes of Nianell, Blk Sonshine, David Aldo and Cofield Mundi. After a short sting lecturing in Music and Media at Damelin, he was headhunted by Universal Music to establish a footprint in the burgeoning South African pop market. During his four-year tenure he was responsible for the huge commercial success of Idols winners Elvis Blue, David van Vuuren and Khaya Mthethwa as well as Durban based quirky pop band, The Arrows.

He now juggles his time between his vinyl store, Vinyl Junkie, where he can be found spinning records all day, his radio show and his consultancy with a leading PR firm. He is planning a book and podcast series about his life in music, warts, and all!



