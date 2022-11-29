Benjy Mudie inducted in the South African Radio Hall of Fame

Musician, record store owner, songwriter, producer and A&R guru, Benjy Mudie’s lengthy career in the music industry began in the mid 70s at WEA Records and later Tusk Music where he signed some of the most influential and successful artists in South Africa including Mango Groove, Evoid, Lesley Rae Dowling, MarcAlex and Vicky Sampson among others. He then founded Fresh Music, a wholly South African artist friendly label whose successes include the likes of Nianell, Blk Sonshine, David Aldo and Cofield Mundi. After a short sting lecturing in Music and Media at Damelin, he was headhunted by Universal Music to establish a footprint in the burgeoning South African pop market. During his four-year tenure he was responsible for the huge commercial success of Idols winners Elvis Blue, David van Vuuren and Khaya Mthethwa as well as Durban based quirky pop band, The Arrows.
He now juggles his time between his vinyl store, Vinyl Junkie, where he can be found spinning records all day, his radio show and his consultancy with a leading PR firm. He is planning a book and podcast series about his life in music, warts, and all!