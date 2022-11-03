MediaHeads 360: Empowering partners

The audio landscape is always undergoing change and MediaHeads 360 believes that innovation and transformation are vital to stay ahead of the curve within the audio and marketing space.

Instead of fearing changing landscapes, they've always embraced them to not just remain relevant, but to lead in this space while empowering others.

With this in mind, they sought out the opportunity to enable Alex FM as a media partner to play in a similar space. Community radio is often undervalued, but through a donation in equipment to further their podcast strategy, the MediaHeads 360 team has empowered this community station with more tools to produce rich content beyond their radio shows.

"Due to the July unrest last year, it was very sad to see a growing and developing station like Alex FM lose so much of their equipment and get affected so adversely. When we saw the opportunity to assist in this regard and build a relationship with this great station, it was a no-brainer, really." Bafana Radebe, senior sound engineer of MediaHeads 360, said.

In addition to previous equipment donations earlier in the year, a donation of cameras and headphones to the station will help to further their content capabilities.

Bafana added: "This donation will assist in their podcasting solution. As a son of Alexandra, I have a deep connection and personal interest in the station so I'm very excited to see how this contribution will help them grow further to become an even greater station. Giving back is such a big part of who we are as a company and as the senior sound engineer, it gives me great pleasure to be part of the MediaHeads 360 team and to be able to help stations like Alex FM reach greater heights."

Supporting growth and development is core to the MediaHeads 360 business. Annually, in celebration of Women's Month, MediaHeads 360 offer bursaries to women in the media industry and they also have a flourishing internship programme.

"It's exciting to help people and organisations grow. So even though this donation to Alex FM forms part of our socio-economic development initiative, it's also an opportunity to give back to the community while also contributing to the radio and audio landscape," Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director said.

Dempers concluded: "It's important to us to be active in and invest in our community because how we contribute today, impacts our tomorrow. That's why we believe that education and empowerment is so important to help shape our future in a positive way."



