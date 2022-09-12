East Coast Radio wins top accolade at the Most Awards

The votes are in and East Coast Radio is officially the station with the Most (est).

Programming and Content manager, Travis Bussiahn, along with Projects and Promotions manager, Nosipho Msezane, accept the ‘Media Owners: Radio’ award at the 2022 Most Awards on East Coast Radio’s behalf.

The 2022 Most Awards were held at The Empire Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Thursday night.

KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station won in the ‘Media Owners: Radio’ category.

The ECR Radio Sales team was recognised for their innovative approach to sales. They also received praise for their commitment to building relationships with clients.

The comments from respondents speak volumes: “Innovative sales, outstanding in retaining client relationships as well as fostering agency relationships. Flexible. Great offers and discounts,” one respondent wrote.

Another respondent praised the team for being “extremely passionate” about radio and their products. “They also use unique ways to showcase what they have to offer brands.”

East Coast Radio’s commercial manager, Malani van Huyssteen, says it feels great to win in such a significant category. “We are honoured to partner with marketers, Mediamark, and radio specialist agencies to make radio work for our clients. The results we achieve speak for themselves. This award means a lot to our team. Our dedication to our clients is evident in the amazing campaigns and promotions that come alive both on-air and off-air,” she said.

The Most Awards received a record number of votes for its 13th year. A total of 580 media owners and media agencies from all over South Africa voted. The figure is up from 2021’s equally impressive figure of 492.

East Coast Radio also came second overall in the ‘Media Owners 2022 – Top 10’ category.

ECR’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, says it is an honour to be recognised by those working directly in the industry. “The past two years have been tough for everyone, but despite all the challenges the industry faced, we remained committed to servicing the needs of our clients. We built stronger relationships through creative thinking, innovation, and genuine care for our clients. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and this award is proof that hard work pays off. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and what they have achieved,” she said.

