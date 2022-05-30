Clare O' Neil joins Primedia Group as chief operations officer

Primedia has announced Clare O'Neil as the group's new COO. A highly experienced media, broadcasting and marketing specialist and thought leader, Clare is one of the most respected doyennes in the industry.

Clare O'Neil

Clare will coordinate Primedia’s operational growth through upscaling synergies across the group, directing group marketing and research strategies, and unpacking new innovative data initiatives.Clare has previously held leadership positions at e.tv as commercial sales director, at the SABC as general manager of TV Sales and she also established and led the Broadcast Research Council (BRC).Her public service includes serving on the SABC board from 2010 to 2013, which returned the broadcaster back to solvency.She has also successfully stewarded and transformed an Out-of-Home Sales Agency that focused on empowering Young Black Women. In 2005 Clare was named one of the top five "Women in Media" at the MTN 'Women in Media Awards'.Primedia Group's chairperson, Phumzile Langeni, commented on Clare's appointment saying: “With Clare's passion for transforming businesses and developing talent, she is set to make a significant contribution to Primedia. Her extensive mentoring of young talent, particularly of young women, will be of immense value. Clare's appointment as Primedia's COO comes at a time when the Board and the CEO, Jonathan Procter, are purposefully focusing on ensuring that young female talent throughout our businesses is recognised and uplifted in line with our holistic transformation agenda.”Clare is upbeat about joining the Primedia family and said: "I view my role as one of facilitator. It is my job to create an environment that ensures and delivers on the overall corporate strategy. My passion lies not only in optimising operations and ensuring that they are future fit, but in developing people. One of the things that drew me to this position is that increasingly Primedia is a creative place abundant with young enthusiastic talent. I look forward to working with the formidable team at Primedia.”