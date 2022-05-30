Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingMedia24 LifestyleThe Media KrateVicinity MediaDentsuKaya 959Tractor OutdoorBizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxOliverDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Head of Video and Design - Sports Entertainment Platform Durban
  • PR Account Director Cape Town
  • Editorial/Production Assistant Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Media Cape Town
  • Media Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Designer/Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Intern Junior - Publishing Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Credible news channels valuable for brand communication

    30 May 2022
    Now more than ever, trust is a valued commodity. Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience within a brand-safe environment.
    Source: © sebastien decoret Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience
    Source: © sebastien decoret 123rf Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience

    Globally, people are more aware of the value of reliable news sources, which inform everything from their purchase decisions to electoral choices.

    The dissemination of information – along with misinformation and outright lies – via social media continues to increase exponentially, sowing confusion and chaos. No surprise then that the 2022 Edelman Barometer notes that “the world is in a moment of distrust”.

    Source: © mitria Independent Media says fake news accusations by certain cabinet ministers and government officials are wearing thin
    Independent Media takes stand against fake news accusations

    8 hours ago


    We have great news


    What its means to be a trusted media source was the topic of conversation at the Adsapce24’s We have great news event.

    Live streamed from Cape Town earlier this month, the event was addressed by Media24 news business leaders including Tasmia Ismail - general manager: Adspace24, Justin Langeveld - general manager: Afrikaans and English news and Jerusha Raath, head of Adspace Studio) as well as Flux Trends partner and Futurist Bronwyn Williams.

    Accountability – on the scene and in the newsroom


    Media24 editors Henriette Loubser, Adriaan Basson and Mondli Makhanya were also part of the conversation.

    They emphasised that trust in a media source is built in a number of ways starting with experienced journalists who cover events first-hand.

    Then their coverage has to be fact-checked and carefully evaluated.

    “For people to pay for that content, you have to be trustworthy meaning that news has to be accurate and fair and your journalists ethical,” says Makhanya.

    A lapse here can undermine the credibility – and thus the viability – of a news brand.

    This is in stark contrast to social media “news”, where word of mouth passes from an unverified source, with no oversight or accountability.

    Entertaining audeinces


    While news platforms remain society’s watchdogs, at the same time they have to delight and entertain diverse audiences.

    Along with reliable reporting, News24 and Netwerk24 have responded to their audiences’ need for community and entertainment by offering everything from award-winning podcasts, webinars and masterclasses, to soapies featuring some of SA’s best-loved talent. These are rapidly growing in popularity.

    “What we’re building is an integrated business that pushes a content strategy underpinned by trusted and quality journalism for our loyal readers,” says Langeveld.
    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen
    Game of thrones: Why content is king, but context is queen

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com 25 May 2022


    The role of content marketing


    Content marketing is one of the fastest-growing segments in advertising, with good reason – it allows brands to communicate their vision, values and purpose, and thereby connect meaningfully with their audience.

    Research from McKinsey shows that Gen Z respondents are overwhelmingly more willing to spend on brands with a purpose.

    “As a brand, you need to show that you have a vision and a mission consistent with the values that Gen Z holds true – the climate, social justice issues,” says Raath. “The best way to communicate that is through content because we’re able to tell those stories.”
    NextOptions
    Read more: advertising, Media24, Mondli Makhanya, Flux Trends, Adriaan Basson, Bronwyn Williams, trust in media

    Related

    Supplied. Ryan McManus, VMLY&R South Africa’s chief creative officer, has been appointed chief creative officer, North America
    EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McManus appointed chief creative officer, VMLY&R North America3 days ago
    Source: © D&AD
    D&AD awards 2 Black Pencils26 May 2022
    Source:
    #CreativeWeek22: Exploring new creative worlds24 May 2022
    Bizcommunity
    Pitcher Awards 2022 winners announced23 May 2022
    Supplied. The One Show 2022 Special Awards were announced in New York on Friday evening
    The Lost Class most awarded entry at One Show 202221 May 2022
    Source: © ididthat
    Joe Public leads SA charge with two One Show Silvers and a Bronze19 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz