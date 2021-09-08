Invitation to tender

Kaya 959 (T/A Kaya FM 95.9 Pty Ltd) requests interested bidders to bid for the following tender.
Tender description:
Configuration, deployment and management of an integrated IT backup system. Terms of reference
Kaya 959 requires a service provider to build, implement and manage the company’s IT infrastructure backup solution using the Arcserve UDP software program.
Bid submissions to be emailed to: az.oc.959ayak@rednet
.
The closing date and time for submissions is 17 September 2021 at 17h00
(GMT+2).
Late or incomplete submissions will not be accepted. Purpose
These Terms of Reference are aimed at procuring a competent service provider to configure and implement an integrated IT backup solution on behalf of Kaya 959 to enable the company achieve business continuity. Overview
Kaya 959 is a radio station broadcasting to hundreds and thousands of listeners in the Gauteng region under the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) regulations. The station operates 24 hours a days seven (7) days a week, with the current staff complement totalling eighty (80). Systems and platforms in use:
Predominantly a Microsoft house with...
Hyper V cluster/three hosts
Six virtual servers
Four physical servers
X10 HP-stacked switches
10GB fibre backbone Objectives of required backup solution:
Systems requiring backup:
- Ability to back up data from any point – onsite, remote, cloud, during transmision.
- Protect physical, cloud and virtual data from malware.
- Reduce downtime.
- Fast data recovery.
- Prevent data loss.
- Improved systems recovery.
- Ability to back up data from different technologies and platforms.
- Built-to-order backup plan.
- Round-the-clock support.
Deliverables
- Physical Server Finance – SQL DB (4GB) files (500GB)
- Physical Domain Controller – 300GB
- Virtual File Server - 3TB
- Virtual Print Server SQL db - 60GB
- Virtual Audio store server – 4TB
- Physical Playout server SQL db - 2GB
- Physical Scheduling SQL db – 1GB
- Office 365 Backup _ 80 email and 20 OneDrive accounts
- Cloud Archive/Infrequently accessed files
- Virtual Video 1 Server – 30TB
- Virtual Video 2 Server – 20TB
The service provider will be expected to ensure that deliverables are met according the specifications outlined below while ensuring that the integrity of the current systems in place is not compromised. Specifications:
- Intel 2U2S Wolf Pass S2600WFTR 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable 1100w PSU 24 DIMMs 12x3.5" hot swap drives
- Intel 2/4U Premium Rail AXXFULLRAIL (with CMA Support)
- Intel Cable Management Arm AXXCMA2 (Use with AXXFULLRAIL only)
- Intel Remote Management Module 4 Lite 2 AXXRMM4LITE2
- Intel 1300W PSU Titanium Power Supply Unit - Wolf Pass
- Boxed Intel Xeon Silver 4210 Processor (13,75M Cachel 2.20GHz)
- Tri-Mode SAS/SATA/PCIe Full-Featured RAID Adapter (PCIe AIC) with 16 Internal Ports Trinity Dunes, 14GB DDR4 Cche; RAID0/1/10/5
- Intelcapcitor Maintenance Free Backup Unit (supercapcitor module and NAND Flash module; cables & bracket)
- Intel SSD 760p Series (256GB; M.2 80mm, PCIe 3.0 x4; 3D2; TLC)
- Intel Ethernet Network Adapter XXV710-DA1; SFP28 Copper DA; 10GbE/25 GbE; Single Port
- Intel High Density MS Server Cable Kit - 2X 650mm Straight
- Seagate Exos X14 12TB Enterprise HDD; 3.5" 6GB/s SATA; RPM 7200; 256MB Cache
- Intel SSD DC S4510 Series (480GB, 2.5in SATA 6Gb/s; 3D2; TLC) Generic Single Pack
- Crucial 16GB DDR4 2666 DR ECC R DIMM
Bidders are required to include the following as part of their bid:
Technical skills
- A brief proposal of the envisaged configuration based on the information supplied.
- An activity timeline.
- A detailed costing proposal.
The bidder must be a technology company with a proven record as a managed service provider.
The company should have a proven record in data protection and recovery.
The company must have a team of IT experts that include Microsoft expert level, Arcserve specialists with proven track record of installations and data centre management.
A working knowledge of the electronic media industry will be beneficial.
The bidder should have been in the technology business for at least four (4) years.Evaluation
After the closing date of the bid invitation, all the proposals submitted by the bidders will be individually evaluated against the criteria set out. Proposals will be evaluated based on technical content, budget and B-BBEE status level of contribution. Kaya 959’s Procurement Policy will be applied to evaluate bids. Bid conditions
Bid submissions must include the following information:
- Written proposal
- Project Plan
- Budget
- A copy of the bidder’s Tax Clearance Certificate
- Two (2) written references dated 2017 and later from previous or existing clients
- A copy of the bidder’s BBBEE certificate
- Copies of the company leader/s’ ID
Failure to provide all or some of the require information may result in your bid being declared invalid.
Kaya 959 reserves the right to request new or additional information regarding each bidder and any individual or other persons associated with its project proposal.
Bidders shall not make available or disclose details pertaining to their project proposal with anyone not specifically involved in the bid, unless authorised to do so by Kaya 959.
Bidders shall not issue any public announcement pertaining to the details of their project without prior written approval by Kaya 959.
Bidders are required to declare any conflict of interest they may have in the transaction for which the bid is submitted.
The bid offers and proposals should be valid and open for acceptance by Kaya 959 for a minimum period of 120 days from date of submission.
Kaya 959 will not be liable for costs incurred in relation to the submission of the bid.
Submission of a proposal does not give rise to any contractual obligations on the part of Kaya 959.
The successful bidder may not assign any part of its agreement with Kaya 959 nor subcontract any part of the work assigned to them without prior written permission from Kaya 959.
A contract will be signed with each member of the company appointed.
Service providers will be required to sign confidentiality and indemnity agreements.
Kaya 959 may at its own discretion, vary an instruction to include more work.
In the event that any conflict of interest is discovered during the assignment, Kaya 959 reserves the right to cancel the agreement with immediate effect.
Failure to comply with any condition of this request for a proposal will render the bid proposal invalid. Enquiries
Queries may be directed to Tariq Williams on email: az.oc.959ayak@qirat
. Submission details
Bid documents must be submitted to az.oc.959ayak@rednet
by 17h00 on the closing date specified. Late submissions will not be accepted.