For the love of radio

As Covid-19 pushes us further into our homes and away from each other, radio emerges the great connector. Jacaranda FM celebrates World Radio Day with an ode to 110 years of radio.

Radio connectsRadio is trustedRadio is mobileRadio is currentRadio innovatesRadio is resilientRadio is engagedRadio is personalRadio is accessibleRadio never sleepsRadio speaks to usRadio is democraticRadio is sustainableRadio is everywhereRadio connects us allRadio informs our daysRadio shapes our nightsRadio is our companionRadio molds our narrativeRadio evolves with societyRadio transforms for societyRadio is more than airwavesRadio is perpetual adaptationRadio is live and light and joyousRadio gives a voice to the peopleRadio celebrates diverse discourseRadio helps us navigate uncertaintyAnd radio remains the most widely consumed media in the world.This World Radio Day, we celebrate the innovation, evolution, and connection that has allowed radio to remain a content stalwart for over a century.