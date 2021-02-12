For the love of radio

As Covid-19 pushes us further into our homes and away from each other, radio emerges the great connector. Jacaranda FM celebrates World Radio Day with an ode to 110 years of radio.
Radio connects Radio is trusted Radio is mobile Radio is current Radio innovates Radio is resilient Radio is engaged Radio is personal Radio is accessible Radio never sleeps Radio speaks to us Radio is democratic Radio is sustainable Radio is everywhere Radio connects us all Radio informs our days Radio shapes our nights Radio is our companion Radio molds our narrative Radio evolves with society Radio transforms for society Radio is more than airwaves Radio is perpetual adaptation Radio is live and light and joyous Radio gives a voice to the people Radio celebrates diverse discourse Radio helps us navigate uncertainty And radio remains the most widely consumed media in the world.
Jacaranda FM is one of the biggest independent radio stations in Gauteng with a combined audience of over 3 million - a bilingual broadcaster with a footprint that extends to Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West Province. It's the home of top talent, award-winning content and more music you love!
