AfricaPodcastDay: Join the conversation at the inaugural Africa Podfest

The 2021 #AfricaPodcastDay by Africa Podfest aims to celebrate and appreciate the talent within the continent's podcasting industry. Directed by Josephine Karianjahi and Melissa Mbugua, Africa Podfest was created as a space for the region's podcasting pioneers to gather, share knowledge and connect with African and international partners.

Photo by nappy from Pexels

African podcasters are telling the world they are exactly who they sound like - rich storytellers, constantly improving their craft and exploring diverse themes, styles and techniques of podcasting.

Bizcommunity is proud to partner with the inaugural Africa Podfest, the festival that will set out to connect like-minded voices and narratives on our continent.From listeners, to podcasters and the greater audio community, #AfricaPodcastDay, which takes place on 12 February 2021, was started in recognition of the growth of podcasting on the continent, which is historically a strong audio continent, with radio being the most widely-consumed media.“Our theme, We are proud to be here!, is a celebration of the strong start that podcasting has had across Africa. From hard hitting investigative journalism, to Afro-realism, comedy, horror, self-improvement and more,” said festival co-director, Josephine Karianjahi.We go behind the scenes with the festival directors Josephine Karianjahi and Melissa Mbugua to find out more. We love the idea of new platforms for Africa and amplifying Africa’s voice to tell its own stories on its own terms.