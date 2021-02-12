Prism Awards
Covid-19
Prism Young Voices opens entries
Prism Young Voices (PYV) offers the opportunity to be mentored, inspired and upskilled by some of the industry's experts as part of the annual Prism Awards.
The initiative, offers young people in the industry, the opportunity to work alongside key industry leaders as they judge the Prism Awards each year.
“This is a career opportunity of a lifetime. The teachings that the young judges receive are second to none and will set them well on their way to becoming even greater practitioners,” says PYV founder and convenor of the Prism Awards, Palesa Madumo.
Applicants can be professionals with at least two years’ experience in the public relations and communication environment or be actively involved in the industry. One of the ten young voices spots is awarded to a final-year student entrant studying public relations or communication.
“The inclusion of young people in the decision making in our industry is something that I have always been passionate about, and the PYV programme allows young people to bring a fresh perspective to the table. I encourage as many young PR and communication enthusiasts as possible to take a shot and enter,” concludes Madumo.
Entries can be submitted via the Prism Awards website.
Entrants for Prism Young Voices must:
If you are a self-starting, meticulous, out-of-the-box thinking, ambitious young person in the public relations and communication industry, the PYV programme is for you! Entries close on 5 March 2021 at 5pm.
- Be between the ages of 21 and 30
- Have at least two years’ experience in the public relations and communication environment or be actively involved in the industry in one way or another
- Or be a final-year student studying public relations or communication
- Reside in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal or the Western Cape
- Write 500 words motivation on why you should be selected or upload a minute-long video on the portal
- Tweet about your entry tagging @PRISMYoungVoices. Use the hashtags #PRISMYoungVoices and #PRISMAwards21
If you are a self-starting, meticulous, out-of-the-box thinking, ambitious young person in the public relations and communication industry, the PYV programme is for you! Entries close on 5 March 2021 at 5pm.
