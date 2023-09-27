Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Aviation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Airbus appoints dedicated commerical aircraft business head

27 Sep 2023
Christian Scherer has been appointed the dedicated head of its commercial aircraft business for Airbus SE (AIR).
Source: © Airbus Christian Scherer has been appointed the dedicated head of its commercial aircraft business for Airbus
Source: © Airbus Airbus Christian Scherer has been appointed the dedicated head of its commercial aircraft business for Airbus

Since 2019, the leadership roles of Airbus and its commercial aircraft business have been combined, providing alignment and speed of execution during a period of multiple crises and change.

“Airbus has now put itself on a clear trajectory in line with its purpose of ‘Pioneering sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world’,” says Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

“Empowering Scherer in the commercial aircraft CEO role will enable us to reinforce a focus on the success of our commercial aircraft business while allowing me to dedicate my time to steering Airbus in a complex and fast-evolving global environment,” he explains.

“Scherer and I have been working hand in hand over the last five years and we will continue to do so in this new configuration. I admire Scherer’s business acumen and I’m happy to move forward with him to deliver on Airbus’ ambitions,” adds Faury.

FlySafair forges ahead with new African routes
FlySafair forges ahead with new African routes

Issued by Domestic Flights South Africa 11 Sep 2023

At the service of customers

“It is an honour and a thrill to be called upon to lead our commercial aircraft business at such a critical time for our industry,” says Scherer.

“I’ll put my passion and that of Team Airbus at the service of our customers to meet our operational objectives as we work to consolidate our success, continuously improve, and prepare the future of our products and services.

“As we do so, we will work closely with our partners and suppliers worldwide on our common roadmap to decarbonise aviation,” he adds.

This new organisational set-up will be established in the next months in collaboration with the company’s social partners, with a target go-live in project mode from 1 January 2024 onwards.

NextOptions
Read more: airline, travel, new appointment, air travel, Airbus, commercial aircraft, Guillaume Faury

Related

Image supplied. Air France is the official partner of the 33rd Olympics of the modern era to be held in France in 2023
Air France the official partner of the 33rd Olympics in France3 hours ago
(Image supplied) Philip Ireland (cetnre), has joined Avatar as chief creative officer, Veli Ngubane, (right) is the new chief growth officer. Left: M&N executive chairman, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi
Philip Ireland: Named new Avatar chief creative officer20 Sep 2023
Wilco de Villiers
Wilco de Villiers joins Yellow Door Energy as energy solutions director19 Sep 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers Sixty60's response to Springbok jersey wins hearts
#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers Sixty60's response to Springbok jersey wins hearts19 Sep 2023
Air Belgium suspends all passenger flight operations
Air Belgium suspends all passenger flight operations19 Sep 2023
Dell appoints Alexandre Brousse as new EMEA channel lead
Dell appoints Alexandre Brousse as new EMEA channel lead12 Sep 2023
Sudhir Juggernath named as CEO of TelCables South Africa
Sudhir Juggernath named as CEO of TelCables South Africa11 Sep 2023
Image supplied. Kgomotso Moalusi has been appointed Eclipse Communications’ managing partner: corporate to lead the agency’s corporate centre of excellence business unit as well as join its exco team
Kgomotso Moalusi appointed Eclipse Communications' managing partner: corporate11 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz