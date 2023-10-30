Restoring the dignity of South Africa's city's and towns

The challenges facing South Africa in reviving its economy after Jacob Zuma's presidency are numerous and complex but there are signs of community character and quality governance starting to surface from some of our provincial cities and towns.
Several towns and cities in South Africa have shown remarkable progress in reviving their local economies following the challenges of Jacob Zuma's era. While the situation is still complex and evolving, some areas stand out for their resilience and proactive efforts:
has attracted both domestic and foreign investment due to its relatively stable governance, strong institutions, and a focus on tourism, technology, and innovation. The city's diverse economy and business-friendly environment have been instrumental in its recovery.
The positivity and the good noise have seemed to have started and is spreading with many other pods of South African towns fighting the good fight and building a foundation to restore their communities around the country.
These areas are starting to benefit from good governance, proactive leadership, and a focus on diversifying their economies. However, it's essential to recognise that economic revival is an ongoing process, and South Africa still faces numerous challenges. These towns and cities serve as examples of what can be achieved with the right policies, investments, and a commitment to creating an environment conducive to business growth and job creation.