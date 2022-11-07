President hands in Section 89 submissions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made submissions to Parliament's Section 89 independent panel assessing his conduct following a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.

Archive image: Cyril Ramaphosa

The panel is headed by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, with other members of the panel being Judge Thokozile Masipa and Advocate Mahlape Sello.

“On Sunday, 6 November 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129g(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129d of the National Assembly rules. The President’s submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency emphasised that the President is committed to the rule of law and reiterated his position that he committed no wrongdoing.

“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.

“President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him,” the statement read.