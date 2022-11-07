Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


President hands in Section 89 submissions

7 Nov 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made submissions to Parliament's Section 89 independent panel assessing his conduct following a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.
Archive image: Cyril Ramaphosa
Archive image: Cyril Ramaphosa

The panel is headed by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, with other members of the panel being Judge Thokozile Masipa and Advocate Mahlape Sello.

“On Sunday, 6 November 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129g(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129d of the National Assembly rules. The President’s submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Image source: pixelbliss –
JSCI concludes investigation into Phala Phala theft matter

15 Sep 2022

The Presidency emphasised that the President is committed to the rule of law and reiterated his position that he committed no wrongdoing.

“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.

“President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him,” the statement read.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Sandile Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa

Related

Image source: Richard Van der Spuy –
Cabinet responds to State Capture Report recommendations24 Oct 2022
An iron fist in a velvet glove...
eMediaAn iron fist in a velvet glove...10 Oct 2022
Sigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment
Sigma ConnectedSigma Connected wins South African 'Jobs Creation Award' in recognition of community commitment3 Oct 2022
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding3 Oct 2022
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work30 Sep 2022
Adopt-a-School Foundation's heritage
Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationAdopt-a-School Foundation's heritage28 Sep 2022
Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa
SappiSappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa21 Sep 2022
Image source: pixelbliss –
JSCI concludes investigation into Phala Phala theft matter15 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz