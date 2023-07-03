Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMABinanceJoe PublicSAICAEasyDebitEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Dollar holding steady at Friday's weaker levels

3 Jul 2023
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The dollar is trading largely unchanged this morning after closing softer on the back of the softer US YoY PCE price index of 3.8% versus estimates of 4.6%.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Hopes that the Fed might soften its hawkish stance have seen the DXY index drop below 103.00, with the euro at 1.0920 and the pound back above 1.2700. Today should be reasonably quiet on the currency front ahead of tomorrow's US holiday, although we have the ISM Manufacturing PMI number due today.

On Wednesday, we also have the Fed FOMC minutes released, and the non-farm payroll data on Friday.

The rand was under pressure for most of Friday, touching the R19.00 level at one point before recovering as the dollar retreated. We are trading a touch weaker at R18.86 this morning, with the rand looking susceptible to the risk-off sentiment and a possible move back to R19.00 again.

Commodity update

Gold is managing to hold above the $1,900 level, trading at $1,914 as it gains support from the softer US inflation indicator and weaker dollar. Platinum and palladium start the new week on a weaker note after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI failed to raise hopes of a recovery in the Chinese economy soon.

Oil is trading firmer this morning ahead of Wednesday's Opec+ meeting, with Brent at $75.20 and WTI at $72.30.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE



Related

Source: © Michael Turner - 123RF
Inflation, global growth, and recession fears driving current risk aversion26 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Weak Chinese PMI data further drives risk-off sentiment31 May 2023
Source:
PPS Investments welcomes new addition to its team29 May 2023
Source: Pexels.
No respite for the rand18 May 2023
Source: iStock.
PMIs prepare to show up cracks in economic trends2 May 2023
Source:
Bitcoin surges beyond $30,000 once more11 Apr 2023
Source:
Surprise oil-production cut unsettles markets3 Apr 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand strengthens as global banking fears ease28 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz