Africa


Eduvos launches Azure AI Engineering course

4 Jul 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is excited to announce its latest academic offering, the Microsoft Azure AI Engineer programme. The latest addition to Eduvos's IT faculty will allow IT graduates or working professionals to upskill and gain expertise in one of the fastest-growing cloud platforms.
Eduvos launches Azure AI Engineering course

The boom of artificial intelligence (AI) in the last year has been evident everywhere. These technologies will undoubtedly change the way the world works. The rise in popularity of AI and machine learning means there is an increased demand for skilled AI professionals. AI is projected to create around 97 million new jobs.

Eduvos, one of South Africa’s largest private higher education institutions, aims to prepare students for the rapidly changing world of work and equip Africa’s youth with the skills needed to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). The introduction of an AI Engineer programme was therefore necessary to provide more young Africans with the skills and knowledge required to architect, develop, and implement Microsoft AI solutions.

The aim of the Microsoft AI Engineer programme is to help prospective students develop applicable knowledge and skills that employers value by teaching them to explore, transform, model, and visualise data and to create the next generation of intelligent solutions.

"Our latest offering will help you unleash your creativity, utilise AI, and create an innovative future. By joining our Microsoft AI Engineer programme, you can help expand the boundaries of what is possible with intelligent solutions,” says Dr Amos Anele, head of programme of Eduvos’s IT faculty.

Students will walk away with an industry-recognised credential that demonstrates their proficiency in designing, implementing, and managing AI solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The programme emphasises practical experience with real-world scenarios, preparing individuals to tackle complex AI problems. Access to Azure resources and community provides networking opportunities and insights into the latest AI trends. Additionally, the certification gives a competitive advantage in the job market, and committing to continuous learning promotes professional growth and advancement.

Eduvos is embracing the inevitable changes that AI and machine learning will bring to the world. The institution has partnered with the US based company EON Reality which will bring AI and virtual reality into the learning model. This will equip all Eduvos students with an understanding of these technologies and give them a competitive edge in the working world.

Click here to enrol and start studying 24 July.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
