Working and studying in Bloemfontein

The transport and logistics industry feeds into many other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail and more - ensuring goods are available as and when needed. Logistics entails efficiently managing and moving goods and services from the point of origin to the consumer. Without the logistics industry and professionals, the supply and demand, economic principle cannot be fulfilled.

With more and more people opting to avoid queues and shop online, the logistics industry is sure to keep on growing and hopefully creating more jobs. The logistics industry currently contributes between 10% and 12% of South Africa’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As new players and the adoption of online shopping grows, this contribution to GDP may increase soon.

IIIE Rosebank College celebrated the class of 2021 and saw close to 800 IIE graduates in Logistics, prepare to enter the World of Work. We believe we have armed them with a qualification and the necessary skills to innovate and contribute positively to the movement of goods and services in South Africa and abroad.

We spoke to Mopeli Maamooe, an IIE Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management graduate from IIE Rosebank College Bloemfontein. A focused and determined gentlemen, he is a lifelong scholar on his way to obtaining a doctorate in a few years.

Why did you choose to study logistics and why IIE Rosebank College?

I chose to study the IIE Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management to increase my chances of securing first time employment. I also came to understand the importance of this sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, in moving goods and services to the consumer.

I chose IIE Rosebank College Bloemfontein because it was affordable and it offered a blended approach to my studies. I could fit studying into my life. With the assistance of a student advisor at IIE Rosebank College, I chose to study a BBA in Logistics, stay at home, commute, and work at the college. I have not looked back since.

What subjects did you choose in high school and why?

I love diversification and the power of choice. I chose commerce and science subjects in high school, which empowered me to choose the career I desired at tertiary level. What I would love to tell high school students is to consider their career path early to ensure that they choose the subjects in high school that enable them to have a choice when considering what to study at tertiary level.

Why did you decide to study at IIE Rosebank College Bloemfontein?

I grew up and currently live in Bloemfontein; it was easy and convenient for me to study at IIE Rosebank College. The campus has a wonderful student life; the staff are friendly and helpful.

What keep syou grounded?

I am a man of faith; God keeps me grounded. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”, Jeremiah 29:11. This scripture is what I live by; it keeps me driven and in constant pursuit of my dreams.

How did you manage studying and working?

Working and studying is manageable but not easy. If you hold yourself accountable, anything is possible. I was focused on the end goal, to get my degree and pass in minimum time. I was also the President of the Student Council, responsible for the academic portfolio. As a leader on campus, I had to set the example and excel in my studies.

What advice woudl you give to hight school students getting ready to apply for colledge?

Focus, seek career guidance and define your goals. Take care of yourself, remember a healthy mind is essential to succeed. Talk to someone about any challenges you may be facing and practice good time management. It is an essential skill in the workplace and in business. Above all have faith. My anchor is God, find yours.

What are your future plans?

I am a firm believer in lifelong learning. I am currently studying a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration; the next step will be my MBA. I would like to obtain my doctorate. I believe I can use this to change the lives of many in communities, starting with home – the Bloemfontein community.