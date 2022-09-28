Red & Yellow expands skills training into Tunisia

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, South African institute of digital marketing, design and creative education, is extending its critical skills training to Tunisia-based Honoris Educational Network, Université Centrale Business School. This expansion marks the third new African market that Red & Yellow has successfully extended its digital marketing training into, with Mauritius and Nigeria going live in May and August respectively.

Image: Supplied

In addition to offering digital marketing and design training, the school will also offer a French version of the popular Design Thinking online short course that prioritises customer centricity in creative problem solving to the next generation of creative thinkers and leaders in the country from as early as October 2022. This will be the first foreign language course offered by Red & Yellow, with more translated versions of the school's English programme offering to follow in the months ahead.

“This collaboration is testament to Honoris’s commitment in driving relevant skills in digital marketing across the African continent. By uniting institutions across markets in Africa, this partnership will provide future-proof skills to the world’s largest growing workforce to solve the continent’s most pressing challenges,” says Andrew Allison, chief commercial officer, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“At Red & Yellow, we pride ourselves on teaching the great creators, inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs for the 21st century. We believe that this short course will be hugely beneficial to those who need a competitive advantage and want to solve business challenges, and we want to encourage a culture of innovation,” he concludes.