Call to incorporate sport into the school curriculum

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has called for sport to be incorporated into the school curriculum.

“School sport is the bedrock of sport development in the country. School sport and physical education are contained in the National Development Plan and are integral to development in the country,” the Minister said.

He made these remarks on Sunday as he reflected on the recently held National School Sport Indaba, which gathered sports leaders and administrators, representatives in education, international experts, government officials, former players, and activists in the sports sector under the theme: 'Towards an integrated and united school sport system'.

The Minister said the National School Sport Indaba gave impetus to the establishment of a blueprint for school sports in South Africa.

“The indaba has set the path forward for government, the sport and education sectors, and commercial, community and civil society partners to work together towards building a sustainable national school sports programme,” he said.

The indaba focused on a new theory of change, realising the need to resolve all obstacles that are in the way of an inclusive, accessible and quality school sport system in the country.

The National School Sport Indaba came to the following resolutions: