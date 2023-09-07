Industries

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Ruta Sechaba Foundation scholarship learners envision a futuristic SA

7 Sep 2023
The Ruta Sechaba Foundation has unveiled a vision of South Africa's potential future created by its top scholarship learners.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Using AI technology, learners were encouraged to envisage and artistically represent their ideal South Africa using iconic landmarks across the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Image supplied
Image supplied

This initiative underscores the importance of not just providing access to education, but also the right support and resources to help learners unlock their potential.

Natasha Mkhize, executive: strategic relations at the Ruta Sechaba Foundation.

“This project is a powerful reminder that our youth have the capability and the drive to shape the world positively. Who says it can't be? These are the vivid imaginings of our brightest minds, and their creations have the power to make you stop and think.

This initiative underscores the importance of not just providing access to education, but also the right support and resources to help learners unlock their potential.”

The foundation has supported over 515 learners across the 66 Curro high schools in 2022 and provided scholarships to academically and athletically gifted learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The foundation's impact is measurable: over 90% of Grade 12 learners received university exemption, with over 100 learners completing Grade 12.

“Our commitment to equalising access to quality education cannot be overstated,” says Mkhize. "We are acutely aware of young people between the ages of 15 and 34, who are not in education or employment, are a constant reminder of the importance of our work.”

he scholarships are available for Grades 8 to 11 from other schools or to learners who are already attending Curro-managed schools but cannot continue due to financial hardship. To learn more about the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, please visit rutasechaba.org.

