BET Software shapes the future of learners

As the world advances digitally, BET Software continues to ensure learners keep up with this digital transformation. In line with this commitment, BET Software visited four schools in March, to shape the future of learners.

BET Software has seen Northwood Boys High School’s vision come to life through the company’s assistance

The BET Software Team’s first stop was at Glenwood Boys High School, where they handed over 10 laptops, 10 optical mouses, 10 headsets, a projector, a magnetic whiteboard, a printer and toner. The school has a computer lab, and 20 computers. It also offers Information Technology and Computer Applications Technology as subjects.

Glenwood Boys High School IT manager and educator, Sameer Sabjeer, said BET Software’s contribution would assist learners to improve in these subjects.

We hope that these items will play a pivotal role

in helping the learners excel

and have an exceptional academic year.

“Thanks to BET Software, we now have additional equipment, which means we can take on more students in those subjects now,” he explained.

Glenwood Boys High School headmaster, Pierre Jacobs, added: “IT and software development is becoming so important. It’s a huge market. This partnership with BET Software is the start of something special for the boys, it will open different avenues. Thank you very much. We really do appreciate it.”

In the past, BET Software has lent a hand to Northwood Boys High School and Sastri College, in the form of a second robotics lab, as well as desktop computers. Having seen the schools’ visions come to life, the BET Software Team, again, visited both schools to highlight the importance of learners embracing the digital revolution. At Northwood Boys High School, the learners received five laptops, 10 keyboard and mouse combos, and a Cambium cnPilot E410 Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 Indoor Ceiling Mount Access Point. This time around, BET Software proudly provided Sastri College with 10 laptops, 10 optical mouses, 10 headsets, a projector, a magnetic board, a printer and toner.

Learners at Northlands Girls High School will benefit from BET Software’s equipment

The BET Software Team’s last stop this month was at Northlands Girls High School, where they delivered five HP i5 laptops, five keyboard and mouse combos, three Epson EcoTank printers and 15 tablets.

Northlands Girls High School head girl, Olwethu Sosibo, said that as an IT student, BET Software’s assistance means a great deal to her. “There are a lot of students who are interested in doing IT but sometimes the computer rooms don’t have enough facilities to accommodate everyone. With the help of BET Software, and all these technological devices we have received, more learners will get involved, and try something new,” she remarked.

Northlands Girls High School principal, Thevendren Reddy, expressed gratitude to BET Software: “A massive thank you to BET Software for their kind generosity and sponsorship. We try to promote quality technical education at this school. Over and above this, our IT labs, and our learners are going to benefit immensely from what has come through from BET Software,” he said.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said, “Giving this equipment to assist with the day-to-day running of the schools is an example of how BET Software Team members live out their values. We hope that these items will play a pivotal role in helping the learners excel and have an exceptional academic year.”



