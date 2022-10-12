Curro launches new afternoon-only schooling option

JSE-listed independent school group, Curro Holdings has announced the launch of CurroPM - an innovative new offering which gives learners the opportunity to choose an alternative afternoon learning schedule.

Image: Supplied

In a shift away from a once-size-fits-all approach to teaching, learners at Curro’s Durbanville High School will, from 2023, be able to choose the afternoon learning schedule. They may even combine it with a blended learning approach if that suits their passions and routine better. This means that classes are held between 13:45 and 18:30 with remote access to live lessons and the chance to review recorded classes later.

With this new offering, freeing up the morning time means that academic overachievers can sleep late after burning the midnight oil, budding sports stars can enjoy some valuable training and introverts can avoid large social gatherings like registration and assemblies.

“We know not all learners and their families are suited to the nature and character of a traditional school routine which is why a customisable and personalised approach to learning is so critical,” says Riaan Stroebel, the executive head at Curro Durbanville. He explains that personalised learning not only recognises that every learner is different but also gives them an invaluable say in their education journey, especially when it comes to when and how they want to learn. “Personalised learning is known to boost engagement, responsibility, and productivity while reducing anxiety and stress,” he says.

The new offering also adds a further dimension to the Curro Choice programme, which the private education provider launched at the beginning of 2021 to give every Curro high school learner a broader range of subject choices.

A school-within-a-school

CurroPM is currently only available to learners in Grade 7 to 9 with higher grades phasing in annually. The offering is available at Curro Durbanville’s new Phesantekraal campus, so learners are still exposed to the same academic excellence that the school is known for. Learners also have access to the school’s extensive sporting facilities, as well as the facilities at the primary school campus which includes an aquatic centre with an indoor heated pool and a high-performance centre.

However, after meeting the qualifying requirements, (learners must have reached a certain academic benchmark of 60% in numeracy and literacy), this cohort of learners will take their afternoon classes in a smaller ‘school’, with a separate entrance so that they can meet like-minded people and pursue their academic goals.

The school-within-a-school model will have its own management team and will follow a more relaxed uniform and hair rulebook while learners will not be expected to participate in extra-curricular activities if it does not suit their tailored programme.

“At Curro, we are always looking for new ways to reach and support our learners and have seen some exceptionally promising learners suffer from thwarted potential simply because they are put off by the current way of doing things. For them, the liberalised, yet structural approach of CurroPM is the answer to making their school journey relatable and enjoyable,” concludes Stroebel.