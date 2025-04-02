Kultura 2025: a cultural festival celebrating 100 years of Afrikaans

Durbanville in Cape Town, with its deep historical roots and vibrant community, will host its very first cultural festival – Kultura, and will take place at Curro Durbanville High School from 20–27 June 2025.

Riaan Stroebel, executive head at Curro Durbanville High School, and spokesperson for Kultura. Image supplied

This event will celebrate music, theatre, language and heritage, marking a significant milestone in the town’s 200 year legacy and the centenary of Afrikaans as an official language.

Riaan Stroebel, executive head at Curro Durbanville High School, and spokesperson for Kultura shares more about the festival.

What inspired the idea for Durbanville’s first cultural festival?

Durbanville is a town rich in history and heritage, yet it has never had a cultural festival of its own. Given its deep-rooted cultural significance and the vibrant artistic community in the area, the idea for Kultura was a natural next step.

Curro Durbanville High school, which has already distinguished itself as a cultural hub, wanted to create a platform that brings the community together through music, language and the arts.

Kultura coincides with the 100th anniversary of Afrikaans as an official language – how does the festival celebrate this milestone?

The festival honours this milestone through a variety of Afrikaans-driven performances and competitions. The Nou Praat Jy! public speaking contest challenges learners to explore Afrikaans as a language of ‘colours and sounds,’ while productions like Kamphoer with Sandra Prinsloo showcase the power of Afrikaans storytelling.

The festival is a celebration of Afrikaans' evolution and its role in connecting people across generations.

Why do you think it’s important to create spaces like this for communities and especially young people to engage with the arts?

Culture, music and language have the unique ability to unite people, create shared experiences and foster a sense of belonging. For young people, exposure to the arts encourages creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.

The festival also provides learners with opportunities to compete, perform and engage with industry professionals, inspiring future careers in the arts.

The lineup includes well-known performers like Sandra Prinsloo, Marc Lottering, the legendary Barry Hilton and Francois van Coke. How did you go about curating such a strong programme?

The lineup was carefully curated to ensure a diverse offering that appeals to all audiences. We wanted to showcase both well-established artists and emerging talent across different genres, from theatre and comedy to music.

The goal was to bring productions of national significance to Durbanville while also creating opportunities for local artists to shine.

Tell us more about the Band Battle and Nou Praat Jy! What makes them exciting opportunities for high school leaners?

The Band Battle is a high-energy competition where high school bands get to showcase their talent, with the legendary Francois van Coke as the main judge. Beyond bragging rights, it’s an opportunity for young musicians to gain exposure and perform in front of an engaged audience.

Nou Praat Jy! is a national public speaking competition that challenges learners to explore Afrikaans in innovative ways. With strong cash prizes and national recognition up for grabs, it encourages learners to develop confidence, articulate ideas and celebrate the language in a meaningful way.

The Kultura Wine Festival is a unique addition - how does it tie into Durbanville’s rich winemaking heritage?

Durbanville is surrounded by some of the oldest and most renowned wine farms in the country. Including a wine festival was a natural fit, allowing festival-goers to experience the region’s rich winemaking tradition.

Wineries such as Nitida, Meerendal and Groot Phesantekraal will be showcasing their best vintages, creating an opportunity to celebrate both culture and craftsmanship in one space.

How do you see this type of event contributing to local businesses and tourism?

A festival of this scale brings visitors to the area, which benefits local restaurants, hotels and businesses. It also puts Durbanville on the map as a cultural destination, encouraging future tourism and investment.

By highlighting local talent, artists and entrepreneurs, Kultura has the potential to become an economic and creative driver for the region.

Do you see Kultura becoming an annual tradition for Durbanville?

Absolutely! Our vision is for Kultura to grow into a beloved annual tradition, bringing the community together year after year. This is just the beginning and we hope to expand the festival’s reach, offering even more cultural experiences in the future. Durbanville deserves a festival that celebrates its heritage and we’re excited to make it a lasting legacy.

For more, visit www.curro.co.za/