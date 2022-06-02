Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMSC Artisan AcademySilversoftEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Construction & Engineering jobs

  • Industrial Engineer Durbanville
  • Mechanical Design Engineer Cape Town
  • Electrical Design Engineer Cape Town
  • Mechanical Design Engineer Cape Town
  • Principal Professional Officer Bellville
  • Assistant Professional Officer/Professional Officer - Maintenance Plan Cape Town
  • Executive PA Tshwane
  • Bulk Alt Electricity Procurement Cape Town
  • Head - Meter Management Cape Town
  • Design Engineer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Macsteel breaks world record for longest roof span covered by single metal corrugated sheet

    2 Jun 2022
    Macsteel, in partnership with Tate & Nicholson, Fortress, Pick n Pay and WBHO, recently broke the world record for the longest roof span covered by a single metal corrugated sheet. Its roofing unit roll-formed the sheets spanning the width of 280 metres across the widest part of the roof covering the new Pick n Pay flagship distribution centre in Kempton Park.
    Macsteel breaks world record for longest roof span covered by single metal corrugated sheet

    The technology which enabled Macsteel to achieve this feat, is its Novotexi 440 roofing product, roll-formed onsite, using its Sky Forming process. The product was developed by to resist high winds on large-scale roofing projects and to meet the challenges engineers face in providing solutions for extreme weather conditions caused by climate change. Sky Forming is a process where the roll-forming container producing the Novotexi 440 sheet is lifted to the level of the roof so that the product can be applied at height and at speed.

    Macsteel's Tom Cowan and Marcus Nel
    Macsteel's Tom Cowan and Marcus Nel

    Says Mike Benfield, Macsteel CEO: “We are very excited to be part of this development project with our partners. We remain true to the spirit of ‘Pursuing Reinvention’ which is the driving force behind our business strategy and has become the foundation on which we initiate and manage all our customer engagements.”
    NextOptions

    Related

    Seifsa calls on SMEs to make their voices heard at Mainstreaming the Steel Master Plan Conference
    Seifsa calls on SMEs to make their voices heard at Mainstreaming the Steel Master Plan Conference9 May 2022
    Big boost for KG Montjane as Macsteel donates custom wheelchair
    Optimize AgencyBig boost for KG Montjane as Macsteel donates custom wheelchair23 Feb 2021
    2019 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards winners revealed
    2019 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards winners revealed23 May 2019
    Macsteel: Supplier of the year, accepted by Tony Shalovsky presented by Callei van der Merwe of Astra Travel and Pieter Spies, Managing Director GWK Group
    GWK celebrates Icons in agriculture25 Oct 2016
    Deputy General Secretary of Numsa, Karl Cloete says that a strike is inevitable if employers don't meet demands for a 15% wage hike for industrial workers. Image:
    Crippling new strike threatens2 Jun 2014
    Ramaphosa prepares for Shanduka exit
    Ramaphosa prepares for Shanduka exit4 Jun 2013
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz