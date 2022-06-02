Macsteel breaks world record for longest roof span covered by single metal corrugated sheet

Macsteel, in partnership with Tate & Nicholson, Fortress, Pick n Pay and WBHO, recently broke the world record for the longest roof span covered by a single metal corrugated sheet. Its roofing unit roll-formed the sheets spanning the width of 280 metres across the widest part of the roof covering the new Pick n Pay flagship distribution centre in Kempton Park.

Macsteel's Tom Cowan and Marcus Nel

The technology which enabled Macsteel to achieve this feat, is its Novotexi 440 roofing product, roll-formed onsite, using its Sky Forming process. The product was developed by to resist high winds on large-scale roofing projects and to meet the challenges engineers face in providing solutions for extreme weather conditions caused by climate change. Sky Forming is a process where the roll-forming container producing the Novotexi 440 sheet is lifted to the level of the roof so that the product can be applied at height and at speed.Says Mike Benfield, Macsteel CEO: “We are very excited to be part of this development project with our partners. We remain true to the spirit of ‘Pursuing Reinvention’ which is the driving force behind our business strategy and has become the foundation on which we initiate and manage all our customer engagements.”