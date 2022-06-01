Industries

    Zutari associate appointed IABSE national group chair for South Africa

    1 Jun 2022
    Zutari associate Professor Pierre van der Spuy has been appointed South Africa's national group chair for the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering (IABSE).
    Professor Pierre van der Spuy, associate bridge engineer at Zutari
    Professor Pierre van der Spuy, associate bridge engineer
    at Zutari

    IABSE is a global voluntary organisation based in Zurich, Switzerland with members from 90 countries. It promotes the exchange of knowledge and advances the practice of structural engineering worldwide by servicing the profession and society.

    “I see my role as national group chair to facilitate network building between local and global IABSE members by organising events to showcase South African projects to members globally, to promote structural engineering among our students to increase the supply of professionals to industry, and to work together with other local voluntary associations to add value to members,” comments Van der Spuy.

    He is currently planning monthly webinars to start discussing various topics and increase engagement within the national group.

    Van der Spuy is a structural engineer specialising in bridges, for which he holds a PhD, wind turbine foundations, and marine structures. He has received numerous industry awards for incrementally launched bridges and long span arch bridges. Van der Spuy is an accomplished academic with awards including the ECSA medal for the top student in the civil engineering faculty at Stellenbosch University over the full degree course. He won the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) Young Engineer of the Year award in 2017.
