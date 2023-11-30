Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPG BisonAICPA & CIMAPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Seifsa: ArcelorMittal closure will have devastating implications for SA

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    ArcelorMittal South Africa has announced the closure of its operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging, along with ArcelorMittal Rail and Structural. This decision is expected to have a profound impact on multiple fronts, including the 3,500 employees likely to be affected, the surrounding communities, suppliers, contractors, and the broader metals and engineering sector.
    A steel blast furnace. Source: Foresaken Films/Unsplash
    A steel blast furnace. Source: Foresaken Films/Unsplash

    Downstream industries heavily rely on the long products produced by these plants. The transition to alternative sources will not be immediate. Even if these products can be imported, it would result in the export of jobs that are desperately needed in South Africa. Furthermore, the country's logistics challenges raise fundamental questions about whether the port and rail infrastructure can deliver products to end manufacturers.

    The closure comes in the wake of a slow economy, a challenging trading environment, high transport, logistics and energy costs, and logistic failures. The introduction of a preferential pricing system for scrap, a 20% export duty, and a recent ban on scrap exports have all contributed to the current state of affairs. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's (DTIC) narrow focus on creating an enabling environment conducive to growth, stability, and job security has also been criticised.

    The Constitutional Court has not yet issued judgment on a crucial case about next year’s election. The case was heard in August. Archive photo: Ciaran Ryan | GroundUp
    Constitutional Court accused of taking too long to rule on crucial election case

      18 hours

    The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has repeatedly warned that the decisions relating to the scrap metal policy and its industrial policy consequences will yield casualties. The unfolding situation at ArcelorMittal seems to confirm these warnings.

    Lacks the capacity

    SEIFSA, representing the most significant voice of both the upstream and downstream value chains in the metals and engineering industry, is urging that these and related industrial policy matters be escalated to the Economic Cluster of Ministries. The DTIC seemingly lacks the capacity and understanding of the broader implications of these developments.

    The situation is now critical, and Seifsa is urging the President and key Ministers in the Economic Cluster to treat it as such. Failure to do so could result in a socio-economic catastrophe of gigantic proportions in the metals and engineering industry. This would reverberate throughout the economy and the continent, impacting the auto, motor, construction, and mining sub-sectors of the economy and all who work in them.

    The reconstruction and recovery of the South African economy, and more specifically the metals and engineering industry, must be considered in the wider context of reindustrialising critical sectors. This includes addressing the challenges facing the economy from energy and logistics to water infrastructure and crime.

    Read more: ArcelorMittal, SEIFSA
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: RUT MIIT/Unsplash
    Only a couple weeks left to apply for 2024 SEIFSA bursary
    10 Nov 2023
    Why learning a trade can open more doors for young people
    Why learning a trade can open more doors for young people
    22 Jun 2023
    Lack of qualified artisans a constraint to SA's economic growth
    Lack of qualified artisans a constraint to SA's economic growth
     4 Apr 2023
    Can SA's Steel Master Plan revitalise the local steel sector?
    Can SA's Steel Master Plan revitalise the local steel sector?
     23 Nov 2022
    Seifsa, Memsa honour excellence in metals, engineering and mining equipment sectors
    Seifsa, Memsa honour excellence in metals, engineering and mining equipment sectors
    18 Nov 2022
    Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector
    Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector
    19 Aug 2022
    ArcelorMittal strike: Numsa demands 7% wage hike, company offers 6%
    ArcelorMittal strike: Numsa demands 7% wage hike, company offers 6%
     25 May 2022
    Some Numsa steel workers to return to work after ArcelorMittal wins interdict
    Some Numsa steel workers to return to work after ArcelorMittal wins interdict
     12 May 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz