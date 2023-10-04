FRD launches economical Crawler Drill customised for southern Africa

Furukawa Rock Drills (FRD), launched a new crawler drill designed to reduce drilling costs in southern Africa. The FRD HCRL100-E3, a cost-effective drill rig tailored to local conditions, is the company's latest offering. The new model is an advancement of the popular FRD HCR 1500 ED-II, a staple in mines, quarries, and construction sites across the region. The HCRL100-E3's enhancements are the result of operational feedback from FRD's long-term distribution partner, ELB Equipment.

James Linton, national product managers at FRD, says the latest adaptations are the culmination of decades of successful operations in the field, in Africa, which has allowed the manufacturer to continue fine-tuning its operation for even better performance, speed and cost per metre drilled.

“It’s a tough ask to improve on one of the most successful drill ranges in the industry but one that FRD has accomplished with the assistance from our customers’ feedback and experiences.”

More power

FRD HCRL100-E3 has a more powerful 280kW engine and larger compressor to enable better efficiency at reduced RPM with its new economy mode that only uses power when it is needed with automatic throttle control and idling plus compressor low-pressure standby.

This reduces fuel consumption by up to 8.5% and enables more power to be directed towards increased speed and more metres drilled per shift with bits up to 127mm diameter.

“If you need power it’s got that in spadefuls but with its Intelligent Drilling System (IDS) engaged it will only use as much as is needed to save fuel and minimise unnecessary wear and tear on the system. This also contributes to its already legendary Japanese reliability and ease of operation," he says.

"Like all FRD equipment the clever engineering is done upfront at the design stages so that operators are not saddled with unnecessary, complicated machines that need highly specialised staff to maintain and repair. FRD achieves the same or better results with less complex mechanical and electrical systems on board."

In African conditions it means the machine can be maintained and kept productive with minimal outside assistance and is one of the key objectives of FRD.

Simply brilliant

“Its simplicity runs all the way to the controls and cab that gives operators a commanding view of every parameter of the operation in progress, with smart controls complimented by inputs from the IDS system. The cab is ergonomically designed to provide the operators with a productive workspace with air conditioning and other comfort features allowing the operator to remain alert and productive throughout, while safety features are in line with local requirements,” says James.

He concludes that the efforts in designing the ultimate crawler drill rig resulted in the FRD HCRL100-E3 and culminated in a rig that is tough, reliable, and made available to the market at a price that is affordable and right for the market it serves. Yet, its main selling point is its high productivity rate and unmatched reliability in tough conditions.