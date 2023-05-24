Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Eva-LastEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


PPC approved for secondary listing on A2X

24 May 2023
PPC Limited shares will be available for trade on A2X Markets from 30 May, following secondary listing being approved. It will retain its listing on the JSE and the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange (ZSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected.
A2X CEO Kevin Brady
A2X CEO Kevin Brady

Said PPC CEO Roland Van Wijnen: “We are excited to be joining A2X which provides investors with an alternative venue to trade our shares... We are also pleased to be supporting the development of South Africa’s capital markets through this listing.”

The listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 129, with a combined market capitalisation of over R9tn.

Said A2X CEO Kevin Brady: “PPC is an iconic South African company that originally listed in 1910 and is one of only three public companies that have remained listed for over 100 years. We are delighted to be welcoming a company to our market next week with such deep history that has literally built South Africa.”

NextOptions
Read more: PPC shares, Kevin Brady, A2X Markets

Related

Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon
Broad MediaSeason 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon16 May 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Shoprite to list and trade on A2X4 Apr 2023
Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers
Broad MediaDaily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers4 Apr 2023
Daily Investor shows exceptional growth
Broad MediaDaily Investor shows exceptional growth10 Mar 2023
Balwin Properties to list shares for trade on A2X Markets
Balwin Properties to list shares for trade on A2X Markets21 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa group to list on A2X30 Jan 2023
Retail Reit Hyprop to list and trade on A2X
Retail Reit Hyprop to list and trade on A2X30 Nov 2022
Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X
Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X9 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz