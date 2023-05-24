PPC approved for secondary listing on A2X

PPC Limited shares will be available for trade on A2X Markets from 30 May, following secondary listing being approved. It will retain its listing on the JSE and the Zimbabwean Stock Exchange (ZSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady

Said PPC CEO Roland Van Wijnen: “We are excited to be joining A2X which provides investors with an alternative venue to trade our shares... We are also pleased to be supporting the development of South Africa’s capital markets through this listing.”

The listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 129, with a combined market capitalisation of over R9tn.

Said A2X CEO Kevin Brady: “PPC is an iconic South African company that originally listed in 1910 and is one of only three public companies that have remained listed for over 100 years. We are delighted to be welcoming a company to our market next week with such deep history that has literally built South Africa.”