    Unitar and South African Breweries renew partnership agreement to improve road safety

    21 Jul 2022
    Issued by: MSports
    Last week Friday, Michel Doukeris, chief executive officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), and Nikhil Seth, United Nations assistant secretary-general and executive director of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar), renewed the partnership agreement between both organisations to continue to improve road safety. They also agreed to develop initiatives focused on women empowerment and entrepreneurship and to promote sustainable water management practices.
    Unitar and South African Breweries renew partnership agreement to improve road safety

    In the past four years of working together, this public-private partnership has offered training, technical assistance, capacity-building, and quality learning resources and tools, to support civil society, local communities, government authorities, enterprises, and other stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Since launching in 2018, the Unitar – AB InBev Management Practices for Safer Roads Toolkit has reached a combined 30,000 beneficiaries across 122 countries.

    Unitar and ABInBev will continue to work together towards achieving road safety-related global targets, in addition to new initiatives that will use technology to empower female entrepreneurs, improve water management and help change behaviors towards responsible drinking. The support to female entrepreneurs includes the mentoring, international exchange of experiences and knowledge, training, financial resources, and digital solutions. In addition, this partnership will contribute to the Water Action Decade (2018-2028) by strengthening local capacities and developing practical tools to face and tackle water-related challenges.

    “It is through partnerships such as the one we have with AB InBev that we can amplify our efforts, through the sharing of best practices and the provision of relevant technical support to the Member States, to ultimately promote the safety of road users- especially of those who are the most vulnerable to road-related crashes, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and users of public transport” highlighted Nikhil Seth, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of Unitar.

    “AB InBev and Unitar have made significant progress towards advancing the Road Safety Decade of Action goals. On behalf of my colleagues and partners, I’m proud of the work we’ve achieved together, and it is an honor to be able to extend and deepen our relationship with Unitar. I am looking forward to what we can achieve together as we build a more inclusive and sustainable world,” shared Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer, AB InBev.

    Unitar and South African Breweries renew partnership agreement to improve road safety

    The signing ceremony took place at the United Nations Headquarters and was followed by the unveiling of a road safety mural offered to New York City. The artwork, curated by Street Art for Mankind and created by street artist Dragon76, supports the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030), conveys road safety messages, and envisions a future in which roads are safer places for drivers and pedestrians. The mural was made possible thanks to the support of the AB InBev Foundation and AB InBev. The wall was donated by the Chhabra family and the production was facilitated by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) and the City of New York Mayor’s Office.

    For more information about the Unitar road safety toolkits, please visit: www.un-roadsafety-learn.org/road-safety-toolkit/
    For more information about the Road Safety Mural in New York, please visit: https://streetartmankind.org/RoadSafety/

    For more information, please contact:

    Estrella Merlos
    Road Safety Project Lead
    Unitar
    gro.ratinu@solreM.allertsE
    P: +41 22 917 8589

    AB InBev Media Relations
    moc.vebni-ba@snoitaleR.aideM

    About Unitar

    The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (Unitar), created in 1963, is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations that provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. Unitar is aligned with the 2030 Agenda and uses the Sustainable Development Goals as the guiding principle for its work with the strategic objectives organized around four out of five thematic pillars of the 2030 Agenda (Peace, People, Planet and Prosperity). Unitar provides training and capacity development activities to assist mainly developing countries with special attention to Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other groups and communities who are most vulnerable, including those in conflict situations. In 2020, Unitar delivered close to 900 learning and related activities, including training, learning and knowledge-sharing events, benefiting more than 300,000 participants – about 79% of whom were from developing countries including Least Developed Countries (LDCs). The Institute is a project-based organization and does not receive any funds from the regular United Nations budget. Unitar is financed entirely from voluntary contributions derived mainly from the UN Member States, other UN agencies, international and intergovernmental organizations, foundations NGOs, and the private sector.

    www.unitar.org/ | learnatunitar.org | twitter.com/UNITAR | facebook.com/UNITARHQ

    About Anheuser-Busch InBev

    Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe®, and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 169,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2021, AB InBev’s reported revenue was $54.3bn (excluding JVs and associates)

