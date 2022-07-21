Yamaha, mobility tech platform Max partner expanding operations in Africa

Moto Business Service Nigeria (MBSN), a subsidiary of Japan's Yamaha Motor Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Metro Africa Xpress (Max) - Africa's first mobility technology platform to finance and maintain over 50,000 vehicles over the next two years. The partnership will expand Max's operations in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon and fast-track their goal to serve 100,000 independent commercial drivers by the end of 2023.

Founded in 2015 by Adetayo Bamiduro and Chinedu Azodoh, Max’s mission is to disrupt Africa’s transportation sector via smart technologies. Its core product consists of a subscription service that enables independent commercial drivers to access a low-to-zero emission vehicle, as well as an array of value-added services, including vehicle and health insurance, licensing support and service plans.

MBSN provides services for tech startup companies that focus on the shared mobility space in Africa.

Through MBSN, Japan’s Yamaha Motor Corporation brings to market a broad range of quality vehicles and genuine parts, as well as best-in-class maintenance facilities and workshops. Yamaha’s MBS model is currently deployed in 6 countries around the world.

Increase vehicle usage on shared/rental platforms

MBSN will provide financing options to enable independent commercial drivers who are on Max’s platform to access a range of vehicles for commercial use. The deal will also provide the drivers with the opportunity to access two, three and four-wheeler vehicles (including electric vehicles), as well as a suite of additional services, all through a single affordable subscription. MBSN’s mission is to increase the usage of vehicles on shared/rental platforms, create employment opportunities and contribute toward improving people’s quality of life across Africa, with a keen focus on maintaining a cleaner and greener environment in the country.

The agreement was announced during a corporate meeting between Yamaha Motor Corporation’s leadership team at the Max office in Eleyele, Ibadan in Oyo State, Nigeria.

Adetayo Bamiduro, co-Founder and chief executive officer at Max, says: "We are extremely thrilled to partner with MBSN and the Yamaha Motor Corporation. It demonstrates our shared commitment to democratizing access to vehicle subscriptions and enabling entrepreneurs across Africa to unleash development by moving people and goods safely and reliably from point A to point B. This collaboration will enable MAX to significantly accelerate our goal of serving 100,000 independent commercial drivers across Africa by the end of 2023."

Shoji Shiraishi, fellow at Yamaha Global says: "We are extremely excited to officially launch MBSN in Africa by kick-starting our operations with Max. We will onboard vehicles across multiple cities and generate employment avenues for the youth of the African subcontinent. We plan to work with more mobility companies in the future and to transform the overall shared mobility space in Nigeria and Africa, by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders."