MIWA’s skills training boosts KZN’s automotive sector

The Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA) kicked off its short skills training programme in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in January and February 2025. The programme, funded with R23.5m from merSETA, aims to train 1,575 learners nationwide in key areas like automotive parts sales, service advising, leadership, auto electrical skills, and diagnostics.

The sessions are hosted in partnership with KATS Training and tailored to the needs of MIWA member workshops.

Equipping learners for industry growth

Pieter Niemand, MIWA national director, underscores the importance of this initiative: "By investing in structured training, we’re equipping participants with practical knowledge and expertise needed to elevate service standards in workshops. This is a critical step toward fostering growth in the automotive industry."

During the first induction in January, learners were introduced to leadership and problem-solving techniques, followed by a service advisory course during the week of January. They will finish with an automotive and diagnostics session.

The training, which combines theoretical learning and practical application will extend until June, offering a comprehensive educational experience for participants.

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive. One inductee commented, "The course was informative and well-structured, providing insights that will be invaluable in the service environment."

The programme’s hybrid model, which blends online modules with in-person assessments, provides flexibility and ensures learners gain hands-on experience.

Looking ahead: Continued training and industry impact

The training in KZN continues through February, covering additional essential modules like automotive diagnostics and parts sales. Learners are expected to complete their modules by the end of June 2025.

The success of this project demonstrates MIWA’s commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of an evolving automotive sector. "We are proud to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of the KZN inductees. This is a tangible step toward uplifting the sector and creating a brighter future for the next generation of automotive professionals, ensuring they have the expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly technical and competitive industry."