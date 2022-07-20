Launched. The BMW i4 and BMW iX. It's Electrifying

How ironic is this? Testing fully electric vehicles smack-bang in the middle of load shedding! But BMW could not have chosen a better time to show off the iX and the i4. Yes, there were questions around load shedding and the charging infrastructures, but the people at BMW were quick to assure all present in a very informative Q and A session that they are and will be equal to any electric challenges going into the future.

Hop in, start-up and glide away ever so silently. It's the way the world is moving. The new BMW iX3 builds on its profile as a trailblazer for a new era of electric mobility as the first model to feature fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

The BMW i4 M50

The launch of the BMW i4 brings electric mobility to the heart of the BMW brand. Locally emission-free driving pleasure comes to the traditional core of the midsize segment for the first time. The BMW i4 is a four-door gran coupé that combines this vehicle concept’s hallmark spaciousness and practicality with the sporting ability for which BMW is renowned and a range that also convinces over long journeys.

A premium character beyond that of market rivals is reflected in the high level of development of its drive system and chassis technology, its elegant design, uncompromising standards when it comes to quality of materials and workmanship and the wide variety of individualisation options available.

The BMW i4 is the BMW brand’s first purely electric model focused squarely on driving dynamics from the outset. Initially, only one model variant will be available from launch, being the first BMW M car with a locally emission-free drive system. The BMW i4 M50 performance model from BMW M GmbH uses one electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear to deliver a system output of 400 kW and high-intensity driving pleasure – and has a range of up to 510 kilometres.

Flexible architecture with overall coherence

In line with the BMW Group’s ongoing second phase of transformation towards electric mobility, the development of the BMW i4 was based on a flexible vehicle architecture devised – from the outset, for the first time – for an all-electric drive system.

The compact drive units have an elastic bearing in their respective axle subframes. The extremely slim high-voltage battery has a cell height of just 110 millimetres and is positioned low down in the vehicle floor. A long wheelbase and wide tracks provide the perfect recipe for BMW’s familiar sporting ability and superb long-distance comfort.

Dynamic thrills

The BMW i4 M50 has exceptional dynamic poise during bursts of speed and under intense lateral acceleration.

The performance characteristics of the electric motors are defined by their considerable torque – on tap from pull-away and sustained over an extremely wide rev band. Demanding a large amount of power for more than ten seconds in the BMW i4 M50 triggers Sport Boost, which unfurls not only the drive system’s maximum output, but also maximum system torque of 795 Nm. This enables the BMW M model to sprint from 0–100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The BMW i4 M50 has a top speed of 225km/h.

The BMW i4 offers class-leading individualisation options which accentuate its premium character. Seat heating and ventilation, Vernasca leather and BMW Individual leather trim variants, Sensatec and leather coverings for the instrument panel, the M Sport package Pro, a glass slide/tilt sunroof, ambient lighting and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System all play their part in enhancing driving pleasure and comfort.

The BMW iX3

The new BMW iX3 builds on its profile as a trailblazer for a new era of electric mobility. First model to feature fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

Advanced overall concept coherence enables a unique combination of sporting prowess, exceptional efficiency, and long-distance ability with a range of up to 460 kilometres.

Front end with increased presence thanks to larger BMW kidney grille, headlights around ten millimetres slimmer than before and newly sculpted front apron. Muscular surfacing at the rear. Striking, three-dimensional LED rear lights.

Sport seats in the new Vernasca leather upholstery variant and interior trim strips in the new Aluminium Rhombicle dark finish come as standard. BMW i Blue accents on the gear selector lever, Start/Stop button and steering wheel.

Highly integrated drive system with electric motor, transmission and power electronics in a single housing. Space-saving arrangement in the rear axle subframe, maximum output: 210 kW, peak torque: 400 Nm. Power sent to the rear wheels, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 180km/h.

An exceptionally wide selection of driver assistance systems come as standard, including Driving Assistant Professional with the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, automatic Speed Limit Assist and route monitoring. Also standard: Parking Assistant with Reversing Assist Camera and Reversing Assistant.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant as standard. Also standard: smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto preparation, Remote Software Upgrade and other digital services from BMW Connected.

The BMW iX3 and the i4M50 is sold with a complimentary Wallbox charger and free charging at any BMW Group-branded charging stations.

Pricing:

• BMW iX3 - R1,290,000.00

• BMW i4 M50 - R1,600,000.00