    Everything you should know about the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP

    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Get ready for the ultimate showdown in Las Vegas - it's not just about the glitzy lights anymore. From November 16 to 18, the city is revving up for the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP, turning the streets into a high-speed battleground. The weekend promises to be packed with speed demons, high-revving engines, and fans getting their adrenaline fix.
    This isn’t just any race; it’s Formula One’s grand return to the neon lights of Vegas. The last time F1 machines tore up the town was way back in 1981 and 1982. That event was held in a car park. And by all accounts it was a dreary affair. This year the circus makes a comeback with a street circuit designed showcase the speed of the cars. Picture a track weaving through iconic landmarks, lit up like a Christmas tree – it’s going to be a spectacle, that’s for sure.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Read more: Motorsport, F1
    Source:Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

