Everything you should know about the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP

This isn’t just any race; it’s Formula One’s grand return to the neon lights of Vegas. The last time F1 machines tore up the town was way back in 1981 and 1982. That event was held in a car park. And by all accounts it was a dreary affair. This year the circus makes a comeback with a street circuit designed showcase the speed of the cars. Picture a track weaving through iconic landmarks, lit up like a Christmas tree – it’s going to be a spectacle, that’s for sure.
Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/