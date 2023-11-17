Everything you should know about the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP

Get ready for the ultimate showdown in Las Vegas - it's not just about the glitzy lights anymore. From November 16 to 18, the city is revving up for the 2023 Las Vegas F1 GP, turning the streets into a high-speed battleground. The weekend promises to be packed with speed demons, high-revving engines, and fans getting their adrenaline fix.