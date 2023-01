Ken Block dies aged 55

YouTube sensation and all-round petrolhead Ken Block has died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah. The rally and stunt driver was 55 when he passed on. Block is survived by his wife Lucy, and their three children.

We woke up to reports of the terrible news that Ken Block dies. This led us to search for some form of official confirmation, which we found on the Hoonigan Instagram account: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoonigan Industries (@thehoonigans)