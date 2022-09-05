Industries

    BMW South Africa announces new appointments to its leadership team

    5 Sep 2022
    BMW Group South Africa has made three new appointments to its leadership team. Sindi Mabaso-Koyana joins BMW SA as an independent non-executive director; Candice Pillay has been appointed as general manager: legal services; and Elizabeth Gorbunov will be the new general manager: sales and marketing for BMW Group Financial Services South Africa.
    Left: Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, independent non-executive director at BMW SA | Right: Elizabeth Gorbunov, general manager: sales and marketing for BMW Group Financial Services SA | image supplied
    Left: Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, independent non-executive director at BMW SA | Right: Elizabeth Gorbunov, general manager: sales and marketing for BMW Group Financial Services SA | image supplied

    Mabaso-Koyana is a chartered accountant and thought leader who has enjoyed an illustrious career in financial and risk management and corporate governance.

    An esteemed champion of transformation, Mabaso-Koyana is highly sought after as a speaker on leadership and the role of women in business and provides valuable perspective for BMW Group South Africa.

    She helped found African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA) – a forum dedicated to accelerating the advancement of qualified and aspiring black women chartered accountants. For AWCA’s long-term financial sustainability, Mabaso-Koyana established AWCA Investment Holdings (AIH), which she chairs.

    Pillay is an admitted attorney of the High Court who is well-versed in a broad range of areas in law. She has 18 years of experience as a legal practitioner and has worked for reputable companies such as Deloitte, MTN South Africa, Sap Africa, Nokia Solutions Networks and Sage.

    Together with the Legal Team at BMW Group South Africa, she will provide training on impacting laws, regulations and policies, fostering litigation and dispute management and enhancing legally relevant processes.

    With over 18 years of experience in the automotive industry at companies such as Toyota, Lexus and Jaguar Land Rover, Gorbunov is a versatile and skilled automotive professional.

    She also fulfilled the roles of general manager: sales and operations in Sub-Saharan Africa and general manager: chief marketing manager, LCV and SUV at Nissan Motor Corporation.

    On the appointments, BMW Group South Africa CEO, Peter van Binsbergen, commented: “We are honoured to welcome Sindi, Candice and Elizabeth to the company. We recognise the transformative work of each of these women – the respective and invaluable ways that they will drive progress and success. It is important that we acknowledge and platform their expertise to bring innovation and effective solutions to the BMW Group South Africa brand and business.”

