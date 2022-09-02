New South African driving licence card approved

Cabinet has approved the replacement of the current driving licence card with one with more secure design features.

The current system has been in operation since 1998.

In a statement on Thursday, 1 September, the cabinet said the technology has since evolved and it is becoming expensive to maintain the current infrastructure.

“The new proposed card will make the country’s driving licence compatible with the International Information Technology Personal Identification Compliant Driving Licence (ISO18013),” cabinet said.

In February this year, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the department plans to introduce a new driving licence card in South Africa from October 2023.

Speaking in a media briefing held at the time, minister Mbalula said the new card will feature a number of security enhancements and international recognition – meaning it can be used as a form of identification.

He said that following cabinet approval, the Department of Transport will undergo a procurement process, with the new licence card expected to be piloted in October 2023.

The minister said that the current card will be phased out over a five-year period, with the government also looking at extending the renewal period of the card from five to ten years.