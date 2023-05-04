Industries

#MusicExchange: Robin S returns to Cape Town for Soul Sisters concert

4 May 2023
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
If old-school is what floats your boat, Soul Sisters 2023 is where you want to moor your soul-filled boat. These delightful and respectful women will unite on stage for a single night, delivering the best classic, timeless music Cape Town anticipates.
Image supplied
Image supplied

On Saturday, 27 May 2023, at Grand West Casino and Entertainment World, new and old fans will experience the Soul Sisters concert, featuring diva Robin S, as well as a stunning lineup of the Cape stars.

On the bill are Lady Zamar, Andrea Fortuin, Amy Jones, Ramaine Barreiro and Vuvu Khumalo where Robin S headlines the show with a 60-minute set filled with some of her many hits. Robin S will perfom all the hits fans have come to know and love, including
Show Me Love (which was her debut single) and Luv 4 Luv, and It Must Be Love.

With a career spanning over three decades, American singer-songwriter Robin S shows no sign of slowing down as a new album is in the works with a late 2023 release date.

We chatted last week.

What is your purpose?

To share the gifts God has given me.

What does music mean to you?

Music means the world to me, it’s my life!

My music is about…

Messages in a bottle regarding love and happiness.

What is your motto?

I am here, present in the moment, thankful for everything.

Fame is about…

Giving back!

Retirement will happen when…

When I close my eyes, for the final time.

I would love to co-write with…

People who are serious about this business of music.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Sometimes in my car, office, or bedroom.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Sharing my love of performing (singing).

The song you must do during every show?

Right now, other than Show Me Love, You Know How to Love Me.

Any funny moments on stage?

Yeah, I had a slip-and-slide moment. I just stayed there and finished my song.

My heroes are…

Will always be my mom.

My style icon is…

J.Bolin.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

I admire people who have been in this crazy business of entertainment and have maintained and kept going.

What is your most treasured possession?

Life.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Sparkling water.

Dream gig to do?

Carnegie Hall.

What makes you stand out?

Just being me.

Any nicknames?

Rob.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Corrections officer or state trooper.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Loving, caring, loyal, true friend, blessed

Five must-have songs on your Spotify playlist

Jonathan Mc Reynolds - Your world
Ledisi - Pieces of Me
Anita Wilson - Worship Soul
Bruno Mars - Just the Way You Are
Lalah Hathaway - Coastin

What book are you reading?

The Bible

What song changed your life?

Leandra Johnson deliver me.

Who do you love?

My family.

What is your favourite word?

Live.

Top of your bucket list?

Bora Bora.

New CapeTalk segment shines a light on the South African entertainment industry
New CapeTalk segment shines a light on the South African entertainment industry

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 1 day ago

Your greatest achievement?

Living out my childhood dreams.

What do you complain about most often?

Messy, dishonest people.

What is your biggest fear?

Failure.

Happiness is…

Being able to love freely.

On stage, I tend to…

Really enjoy myself.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Meet people right where they are!

What has been your favourite journey so far?

Life!

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Serving in the community and in church when I can.

Wishes and dreams?

I wish to continue to prosper. If God is not in it, I don’t want it!

And wishing you the very best life has to offer!

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamtherobins
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamtherobins/
Website: https://iamrobins.com/

Martin Myers
